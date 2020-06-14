Like many local businesses and organizations, the Greater Burlington Partnership has had to make some difficult decisions during the COVID-19 crisis and economic downturn.

Due to some revenue sources dropping to zero and others cut by one third to as much as a half, in April the Partnership faced a $500,000 budget deficit. The use of more than $100,000 from reserves and implementing significant spending cuts across all Partner entities provided some relief, but by mid-May the organization was still left with a deficit conservatively projected to exceed well over $100,000.

Future revenues are uncertain for at least the next 6 to 18 months. Despite the deep cuts that were implemented throughout the operating budgets and the tapping of reserves, it was not enough.

Incredibly tough decisions had to be made to ensure the solvency of the organization.

In May, the Partnership took the monumentally difficult step to eliminate one of the Executive level positions, that of the Vice President. Unfortunately, it was also necessary to take the additional step of furloughing the Partnership's Office Manager indefinitely. Further, pay cuts across remaining staff were implemented, with the largest pay cut taken by the CEO.

These steps were taken to protect as many Partnership employees as possible and to ensure the personnel resources needed to continue the work of the organization. As one can imagine, taking these steps was difficult enough, but was even more challenging because of the long-standing relationships that existed with these affected staff members.

While extremely difficult decisions, these were necessary steps to keep the organization on solid financial footing. The Greater Burlington Partnership will remain focused on the immediate needs of area businesses as they navigate the COVID-19 economy.

One such commitment is helping businesses recover as they reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown.

As restrictions slowly begin being lifted, the Greater Burlington Partnership is taking an active role in keeping businesses armed with information and tools to help the transition back to work operate as smoothly as possible. The first tool in this effort is the “Reopening Your Business Toolkit.”

This new toolkit includes guidance, signage, customer relations information, and more. Its goal is to help local business leaders navigate the new normal and ensure the safety of the region while providing guidance to safely serve customers and accommodate employees.

As always, working on behalf of the business community remains a top priority, and the Greater Burlington Partnership will continue to support the workforce and business development needs of the region.

Remember, the Greater Burlington Partnership is here to help you and your business during this time.

Do not hesitate to call or email with your questions, concerns or ideas. The Partnership will continue to update the resources to serve you during this fluid situation.

Thank you for your support. Greater Burlington is resilient. Greater Burlington will get through this.

Together, Greater Burlington will persevere

Della Schmidt is the president and CEO of the Greater Burlington Partnership. She can be reached by email at dschmidt@greaterburlington.com.