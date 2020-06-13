The Burlington School District will continue to provide free meals throughout the summer for children under 18 years old.

The curbside and mobile meal pick-up program the district launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic will continue to provide lunch and breakfast to all children under 18 regardless of what school they attend. Pick-up locations will remain the same so long as the number of those utilizing it remain steady.

No identification or proof of school enrollment is required. Families will not need to enter the school building for pick-up. Families will be able to drive through to pick up meals.

Meals are available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the following locations:

Burlington High School, 421 Terrace DriveNorth Hill Elementary School, 825 N. Ninth St.Grimes Elementary School, 800 South St.

Meals for families with limited transportation will be available at the following times and locations Mondays through Fridays:

Timberline Trailer Park, Beaverdale: 10:55 to 11:10 a.m.Used car lot (Lennox Park, south of Dillon’s): 11:25 to 11:40 a.m.Transitions DMC, 515 S. Main St.: noon to 12:20 p.m.Stone Gardens Apartments, 2312 Valley St.: 12:30 to 12:50 p.m.