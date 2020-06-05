Lexie Magnani had plans for this spring.

Big plans.

The Mount Pleasant High School senior was ready to defend her state championship in the shot put.

Also on her radar was the school’s shot put record held by Mary Wester, a mark she narrowly missed eclipsing last season.

And Magnani was looking to one last season with the rest of the Panthers, who were ready to make some serious noise at the Drake Relays and state meet, a crew that included Alyssa Streigel, Jadan Brumbaugh and Grace Kelley on the girls side and Henry Lutovsky and Cooper Pullis on the boys side.

Magnani never got the chance to compete this season.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the high school track and field season to a screeching halt before it ever began.

So, Magnani was left to ponder what might have been as she prepares to head to the University of Northern Iowa to compete in the throws for the women’s track and field team.

“I was really looking forward to my senior track season. I was wanting to break the school record. I was only a foot away,” said Magnani, The Hawk Eye’s Senior Spotlight Athlete of the Week. “We would have had a really good year, both boys and girls. We were a really tight group.We would have scored a lot of points at every meet. It would have been a great year.”

Magnani was coming off an amazing junior year in which she won the Class 3A state championship in the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 5 1/4 inches, almost four feet further than the runner-up.

With Mount Pleasant throws coach Shawn Streigel working with her and her father, renowned basketball coach Alan Magnani keeping her motivated, Lexie Magnani was all set for another banner season.

“(Striegel) is great. He is always willing to work with us. He always tells us, ’My wife hates track because I’m never home. He stays at practice until 6:30 and on weekends he will come out there and work for four hours with us to make sure we get the work in that we need. If we call him and say we’ll be at the track, he will be there,’” Magnani said. “My Dad didn’t know a lot about the shot put, but he took the time to learn so he could help me. He doesn’t let me slack off. There is no slacking in our family.”

With her high school track and field career ended prematurely, Magnani ended on a high note with a state championship.

“It was amazing. It was so surreal. I knew I could do it and I went out and did it,” Magnani said. “Now that I don’t get to do it again, I’m glad that it happened and I got to enjoy it. My hard work definitely paid off. I wanted to win the Drake Relays this year, too.”

Instead, Magnani is looking forward to heading to Cedar Falls and getting started at the NCAA Division I level.

“I am working and training to throw for the Panthers,” said Magnani, who will major in criminal justice and psycology with plans to be a probation officer.

Magnani was able to overcome a torn ACL that required surgery before her freshman year and should surgery this past offseason.

Fortunately for Magnani, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union got the green light from Governor Kim Reynolds to play softball this summer.

Magnani will get some closure to her high school days, even if it wasn’t exactly the way she hoped it would go.

“I’m glad I get another season of softball. I didn’t want to miss another season,” Magnani said. “I’m looking forward to getting started.”