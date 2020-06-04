If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

Although there has only been a minimal amount of failure or disappointment in the 19 years that Hunter Sherry has been alive, his perseverance allowed him to achieve his dream of being a cadet at the United States Air Force Academy [USAFA] in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

And even though Hunter Sherry achieved a 4.0 grade point average throughout his years at Boone High School, was involved in many clubs and sports, took a leadership roles within every activity and having letters of recommendations from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, but initially it wasn’t enough to be accepted a year ago.

“When I found out I didn’t get accepted, I was really disappointed, but instead of giving up, I decided to continue to pursue my dream,” Hunter Sherry said.

Amid not being accepted by the USAFA, Hunter Sherry, was accepted to Norwich University, a senior military college in Northfield, Vermont, on a full-ride ROTC scholarship, and spent the past year, prior to COVID-19, learning and taking advantage of every opportunity that presented itself.

“I went through a lot of the yelling, running around and doing the push ups like normal military life, and I lived with a platoon and learned marches, and wore a uniform, while also competing on the swim team,” Hunter Sherry said. “I thought this was the next best thing to the Air Force Academy, and also applying again, they could see that I went to [a military school] it would prove that I was willing to do anything to get into the academy.”

And the emulators in Colorado Springs this time were impressed.

On February 2, on the night the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Hunter Sherry was doing his traditional Sunday night catch-up with his parents, Dave and Kate Sherry. After hanging up Hunter Sherry’s parents went to a Super Bowl party, while he decided to check his email account.

There was one unread message from the admissions staff of the USAFA, informing him that he had been accepted to the academy for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“I really couldn’t believe it,” Hunter Sherry said. “After spending an entire year diverting my whole life plan that I had set out. It was just overwhelmingly crazy, and I was so happy, I couldn’t keep it a secret and I couldn’t stop shaking I was so excited.”

Even though his parents were with a group of friends over 1,000 miles away in Boone, they stepped outside to take a call from their son and heard the news.

“It was an incredible feeling,” Dave Sherry said. “We snuck away from the party and talked on the phone, and it was … I don’t know how to describe it. It was surreal and Kate and I got really emotional.”

While that feeling of excitement was shared between both Dave, Kate and Hunter Sherry, it was more rewarding than everything, because it was a six year process.

During the eighth grade, Hunter Sherry began dreaming about joining the military, but by the years end, he knew the USAFA was his destination of choice.

From then on Hunter Sherry began changing his daily routines, joining sports and clubs like drama, all while gaining leadership roles in these programs to show the military, he has what it takes.

“Through eighth grade all the way through high school he spent countless hours studying the Air Force Academy, learning everything he could about it. He was very focused on that goal from the day he decided to go for it,” Dave Sherry said. “Everything he’s done in his life since decided he wanted go to [the academy], has been to achieve his goal.”

Although Hunter Sherry, wasn’t accepted the first time around, the perseverance and determination to join the academy dignifies who he is as a person, Dave Sherry said.

“It shows he’s mentally and physically tough, and he’s very driven. I think it shows a real part of his personality that drives him towards a goal once he’s made up his mind, and wants to accomplish something. He believes he’s capable of doing anything and then he puts in the work and sacrifice to make it happen,” Dave Sherry said.

Although Hunter Sherry isn’t sure what his job will be in the Air Force, once he graduates, he plans on majoring in civil engineering, so he might one day be building airport bases and water systems for the Air Force. He will be leaving for Colorado on June 25, for the start of a six-week basic training program.