The Morton-James Public Library has announced its schedule for summer Story Times.

Story Time will be presented in an online format.

Links to the featured story will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on the library’s website, www. morton-jamespubliclibrary.com.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, June 10) will be “The Fine Art of Story Time,” featuring art-themed picture books.

Wednesday, June 17, will feature “Imagine Your Story Story Time.”

“Keep Calm and Story Time” on Wednesday, June 24, will focus on emotions and staying calm.

“Hooray for Independence Day Story Time” will be available on Wednesday, July 1.

“A Mixed Bag of Legends Story Time” will be available on Wednesday, July 8.

“Once Upon a Goat and Other Animal Fairy Tales Story Time” will be featured on Wednesday, July 15.

Wednesday, July 22, will offer “Be Kind Story Time,” and summer programming will conclude on Wednesday, July 29, with “Not-So-Scary Monster Story Time.”

Visit the library’s website or Facebook page, or call 402-873-5609 for more information.