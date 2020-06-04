The first COVID-19 outbreak in a Story County long-term care facility was confirmed by state health officials via Iowa’s Coronavirus website Thursday.

It said the facility, Bethany Life in Story City, had three individuals test positive for the virus. As of noon on Thursday, there was no word on whether any of the three had recovered.

“At Bethany Life the health and well-being of our residents is our top priority,” Betsy Warburton, President and CEO of Bethany Life wrote in an emailed statement to the Tribune Thursday evening. “Through proactive surveillance testing we identified three active coronavirus cases within our resident population and no active cases with staff. These residents are being cared for in an isolation unit dedicated to the care of those who have this virus. We are working closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Story County Public Health to manage this situation and are following guidance from the CDC and CMS.”

Warburton added, “We are communicating routinely with our family members, residents and staff on any changes in coronavirus case numbers. We thank our residents and families for their patience during this most difficult time. I do also offer my heartfelt thanks to our staff who are working so hard to keep our residents safe and well.”

The state health department defines an outbreak at a long-term care facility as consisting of three or more cases.

During her biweekly press conference Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said state health officials are coming up with a plan to allow visitors once again at long-term care facilities. They had been banned to protect the health of residents and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I understand that this time of separation has been extremely difficult for residents of long-term care facilities and their loved ones,” Reynolds said. “I want Iowans to know that our team, along with the Department of Public Health and Iowa’s long-term care associations have been reviewing the reopening guidance from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and have developed guidance to safely resume visitation in Iowa’s long-term care facilities.”

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state medical director and epidemiologist, said additional guidance regarding easing restrictions for facilities would be released.

Story County’s total number of COVID-19 cases fluctuated throughout Thursday on the state coronavirus website. It listed the county’s total at 123 cases at 10 a.m., then decreased it to 121 cases at noon. As of 3 p.m., it rose to 127.

Sullivan, however, said Story County’s total number of confirmed cases was 124.

Of the new cases, Sullivan said, three individuals were tested in Des Moines, one was tested through TestIowa, and the other was tested at McFarland Clinic in Story County.

Note: This article has been updated to include an emailed statement from Betsy Warburton, President and CEO of Bethany Life.