Story County Conservation campsites and parks have entered phase two of reopening this week, according to a news release.

It said bathrooms, showers, playgrounds and beaches are now opened.

In early May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing campgrounds to reopen or remain open, “provided that the campground implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each campground to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.”

In an effort to open safely, campgrounds in Story County are being opened in a three-tier approach, Story County Conservation Outreach Coordinator Erica Place previously told the Tribune.

“We wanted to move forward as quickly as we were able to, while still ensuring that the safety of our staff and the public was our main concern,” Place said. “Now that we have the cleaning supplies that we need, and the labor that we need, we’re in a position to allow those amenities and we’re excited to do that. We’re looking forward to a good camping season.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the showers and restrooms were cleaned on an as-needed basis. They will now be sanitized daily.

Place said phase two of the reopening “will allow more campers to visit our parks like Hickory Grove and Dakins Lake.”

Social distancing guidelines will still apply, and park rangers will continue to enforce a 50% capacity limit.

Story County Conservation encourages anyone who becomes ill during a camping stay at one the sites to notify the rangers.