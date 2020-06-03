Blue Rivers Public Transit will be starting limited transit runs in Nebraska City and Syracuse on Monday June 15.

Bus service will start by focusing on medical appointments, pharmacy stops and grocery store runs.

Further stops will be evaluated on a daily and weekly basis.

All passengers must follow the Governor’s and the CDC recommendations of wearing a mask in public while in our vehicles riding to and from your destination.

Call Nebraska City Transit (402)873-3005 and Syracuse Transit (402)269-5129 to schedule your ride.