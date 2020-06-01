A Nevada man was charged with first-degree harassment and third-degree burglary after authorities said he allegedly committed the crimes during separate instances.

On April 9, the Nevada Police Department received a call from a victim stating Austin R. McFall, 24, allegedly threatened “to have a group of people sexually assault the victim then threatened to cause dismemberment,” via Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint filed in Story County District Court.

McFall sent multiple messages saying the victim ‘would be sorry’ and “I will end you and that he was watching the victim,” court documents show.

When questioned by authorities about the messages, McFall admitted to sending them to the victim during an argument.

In a separate incident from April 15 to April 18, McFall allegedly entered and resided in an apartment that was not his in the 200 block of Lincoln Way in Nevada.

According to court documents filed in Story County District Court, McFall utilized the unit with electric and gas services to “assist the landlord in adding furniture and decorations.” However, all parties, including the resident who had moved out three or four days prior, denied giving access to the facility.

When questioned by authorities, McFall admitted to entering the apartment and acknowledged he knew the tenant had moved out a few days prior.

McFall is currently being held in Story County Jail in Nevada, and is being held on a $7,000 bond. An initial appearance is scheduled for June 9.