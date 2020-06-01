Jean A. Mallette, 90, of Syracuse, was born to David and Martha (Swenson) Landholm on Aug. 3, 1929 on the family farm northeast of Oakland. She passed away on May 28, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

She graduated from Oakland High School. On Feb. 22, 1948 she married Calvin Mallette in Tekamah, and to this union they had three children. Jean worked at Midway Grill and Granneman Agency in Syracuse.

Jean was a member of the United Methodist Church, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women, Youth Leader and Sunday School Superintendent.

She was a Scout Leader, club member of Four Corners, and a square dancing club. She also was a chairman of Germanfest, United Fund Drive, and an Arts and Crafts Supervisor at the Otoe County Fair.

She put much love and joy into genealogy and family history. Her special interests included flower gardening, beautification of her home and serving others.

Most of all, Jean enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her son-in-law: Gary Weiler and Joyce Gilbert; granddaughters: Jill and Brian Thompson of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Kam McCoy of Austin, Texas; great grandchildren: Sarah, Jack and Joe Thompson, and River and Lake McCoy.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Calvin, infant son, daughters: Susan Weiler and Sandra Hahn, parents, eight brothers and two sisters.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Women.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, 402-269-2441.

