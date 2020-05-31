MIDDLETOWN — Father’s Day is still three weeks away, but Matt Ryan got a nice early present from his seven-year-old daughter, Alyse, on Saturday night.

Matt Ryan let Alyse pull a spoon out of a bucket for the late model redraw at 34 Raceway.

Last week, Alyse drew out the number 10 and her father was able to move up and finish fourth.

This time, Alyse Ryan drew the number two, putting her father on the outside of the front row for the 20-lap feature.

Matt Ryan did the rest, taking the lead from polesitter B.J. Jackson on the start and leading all the way to pick up the win.

In the pits afterward, Matt Ryan gave his daughter a big hug for the early Father’s Day gift.

“I told her, ’You did the hard work, now I have to go out and do my part,’” said Matt Ryan of Davenport. “Last week it was her first trip to the pit area and she redrew me a 10. She was like, ’Is that good, Daddy.’ I said, ’We wanted the one with no zero behind it.’ She said, ’I’ll do better this week.’ So we went up there and she pulled out the two. I was pretty excited.”

Also winning feature races at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track were John Oliver, Jr., in stock cars, Ethan Barrow in 305 sprints, Adam Birck in sport modifieds and Ethan Braaksma in modifieds.

Ryan, who started his racing career at 34 Raceway, had to fend off a hard charge from Dennis Woodworth in the final laps as Woodworth narrowed the gap with every circuit.

“I saw Denny coming up through there and I thought, ’Man, old D.W. knows his way around this joint. I’ve followed him around a lot up here,” Ryan said. “The car was real good tonight. My crew chief, every time we get a different track condition he’s got a pretty good answer for it. It was just right tonight.

“That’s the smoothest I’ve ever been on Burlington, ever. These first two weeks I’ve never been here when it’s that smooth. I was really excited about it.”

Oliver, another veteran of 34 Raceway, made the decisive move on the first two turns of the 18-lap stock car feature.

Oliver, starting outside the second row, squeezed between Bece Norton and Chad Krogmeier coming out of the second turn for the lead and never looked back. Oliver held off Jason Cook, who won last week’s feature, while Kirk Kinsley was third.

“I knew I needed to get through there and that’s what I did. I knew I had to mess up pretty bad for them to get me,” Oliver said. “I think it’s awesome. They’re doing a great job. They did a great job with it. The track is slick. If they keep getting it slick like this, the drivers will come back. I think the fans will like this racing a lot more, too.”

Barrow made the 5 1/2-hour trip from Unionville, Indiana, worth his while, leading the 20-lap 305 sprint car feature from start to finish. Barrow pulled away on the restarts and held off Jeff Wilke and Cody Wehrle for the win.

“It was definitely worth it. We’ll be back for sure. We loved it,” Barrow said. “We just got a new motor. Man, that thing runs like a dream. It’s just a matter of hitting your marks. They are real picky about their starts here. You have to start in the same spot. Everybody knew how to time me, but I managed to hit it every time.”

Birck was in the right place at the right time in the 18-lap sport modifieds feature.

Austen Becerra, who started from the back after an early spin, looked set to pass Tyler Soppe for the win going into turns three and four on the final lap, But the two cars got together, spinning each other out, allowing Birck to sneak pass and take the checkered flag.

“I actually had a pretty good car. I took the lead there for about a half a second and then Tyler (Soppe) got around me and then Austen (Becerra) got around. On the last corner they got together and I got lucky enough to get the ’W,’” Birck said. “It’s my first won of the year. We’ve been struggling for the most part. This is our sixth or seventh race and this is my third finish. The car is starting to come around. We kind of figured some stuff out.”

Braaksma went to the low side in the second turn on Lap 18 to pass Michael Long for the lead and held on to win the 20-lap modifieds feature.

34 RACEWAY

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Ethan Barrow, Unionville, Ind.; 2. Jeff Wilke, Knoxville; 3. Cody Wehrle, Burlington; 4. Justin Parrish, Oquawka, Ill.; 5. Tyler Duff, Weldon Ill.; 6. Nathan Murders, Burlington; 7. Nick Guernsey, Burlington; 8. Devon Rouse, Burlington; 9. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 10. Dan Keltner, Wapello. Heat winners — Duff, Wehrle and Mason Campbell (New Berlin, Ill.).

MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Ethan Braakma, Newton; 2. Michael Long, Fowler, Ill.; 3. Travis Denning, Sterling, Ill.; 4. Bryce Gamhart, Lanark, Ill.; 5. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk; 6. Cody Schroeder, Maitowoc, Wis.; 7. Scott Hogan, Vinton; 8. Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington; 9. Joe Beal, Milan, Ill.; 10. Chris Zogg, New Liberty. Heat winners — Dennis, Kyle Madden (Oxford) and Braakma.

SPORT MODS

Feature results — 1. Adam Birck, Canton, Mo.; 2. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa; 3. Maguire DeJong, Montezuma; 4. Sean Wyett, Danville; 5. Dawson Schram, Sterling, Ill.; 6. Adam Shelman, Ames; 7. Chance Huston, East Moline, Ill.; 8. Josh Holtman, Quincy, Ill.; 9. Barry Taft, Argyle; 10. Scott Williams, Atkins. Heat winners — Wyett, Austen Becerra (Carthage, Ill.) and Webster.

STOCK CARS

Feature results — 1. John Oliver, Jr., Danville; . Jason Cook, Mount Pleasant; 3. Kirk Kinsley, Wapello; 4. David Brandies, Wilton; 5. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington; 6. Les Blakley, Fairfield; 7. Jake Powers, no hometown listed; 8. Scott Jordan, Wapello; 9. Andrew Chelf, Lost Nation; 10. Riley Hanson, Vinton. Heat winners — Brandies and Cook.

LATE MODELS

Feature results — 1. Matt Ryan, Davenport; 2. Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, Ill.; 3. Jay Johnson, West Burlington; 4. Andy Eckrich, Oxford; 5. Jacob Waterman, Colona, Ill.; 6. Nick Marolf, Moscow; 7. B.J. Jackson, Clinton; 8. Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, Ill.; 9. Dalton Simonsen, Fairfax; 10. Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun. Heat winners — Burgtorf and Woodworth.