Story County surpassed 100 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the day after bars, breweries and wineries began reopening across the state of Iowa.

As of Friday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health had reported 103 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county. As one of 23 Iowa counties with 100 or more confirmed cases, Story County is among the top quarter statewide.

Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, said the impact the virus has been consistent since the first diagnosed case in March.

“It’s been 2 1/2 months since our first diagnosed case, and we’ve seen steady numbers, but they’ve been increasing in recent weeks, so it’s really not a surprise that we’ve reached this number,” Sullivan said.

Since the pandemic began there has been only one Story County death attributed to COVID-19, according to the state health department.

Sullivan confirmed the the four new cases Friday and said two patients were tested at a Unity Point test site in Polk County and one was tested at Primary Health Center. He said he didn’t know where the fourth patient was tested.

During Friday’s daily press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds detailed how Iowa will utilize and allocate funding received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, passed by Congress to provide aid and relief during the pandemic.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt far and wide across the United States including right here at home in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “A record number of Iowans are unemployed, small businesses are struggling, and our agriculture industry is being challenged in ways that they never could have imagined.”

Reynolds’ fellow Iowa Republican, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, joined her during to share details of the CARES ACT.

“Since we passed [the CARES Act], making sure we have been implementing it correctly has been a big focus of mine,” Ernst said. “What we are seeing, especially in the area of small business relief is, through May 23, Iowa businesses have received over 54,000 Paycheck Protection (Progam) loans worth over $5 billion — that is Iowa specific.

“We did fight to ensure our county hospitals, our rural electric cooperatives, and some of our nonprofit colleges were able to receive those … loans,” Ernst added.

Prior to COVID-19, Reynolds said, Iowa was “fortunate to be in a very strong financial position,” and that $1.25 billion the state government received under the CARES Act “will help cover this significant and unexpected expenses due to the pandemic, positioning us well from recovery and growth in the months to come.”

Reynolds said the state will be allocating $700 million and “holding the balance of the $550 million while we continue to monitor the status of Iowa’s unemployment trust fund and any additional unforeseen COVID expenses.”

Of the $700 million, Reynolds said she’s allocated $215 million to provide relief to businesses and families, which includes the state’s Small Business Relief Program.

She said other allocations include:$125 million for the state’s response to COVID-19.$125 million to reimburse costs for for cities and counties.$100 millon for Iowa farmers.$85 million to expand access to tele-work, telehealth and tele-learning, including broadband expansion and information technology upgrades.$50 million for Iowa health care providers, including providers of home- and community-based care and substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Throughout Story County, more than 2,300 residents have been tested for COVID-19 and of the 103 residents that have tested positive, 75 have fully recovered.

Statewide, Reynolds said there had been 290 new COVID-19 cases along with 20 deaths.

Across Iowa as of Friday, 18,791 individuals have tested positive for the virus and 520 deaths are attributed to the disease, according to the state health department.

Staff writer Kiley Wellendorf contributed reporting to this story.