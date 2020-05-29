Local law enforcement agencies throughout Story County released statements via social media on Thursday in response to Minneapolis Police Department’s handling of George Floyd, a man who was killed while being detained by police officers on Monday.

Despite the respective agencies being separated by more than 200 miles, when a story of police brutality becomes national news, it affects agencies everywhere, said Ames Chief of Police Chuck Cychosz.

“I think we have a sense of betrayal, so this person was wearing a uniform in a different state and different city, but people equate (the officers’) behavior with (your own) performance, and that is so wrong, and it hurts everyone of us,” Cychosz told the Tribune. “We feel tarnished by (these incidents) and our officers are hurting over this.

“We need to make clear to the community on a passionate level that this is not us, this is not what we believe in, this is in direct opposition (to) what we have all worked (on) all of these years to build in this community.”

Iowa State University Chief of Police Michael Newton said when someone does something wrong, in any profession, they deserve to be called out.

“It’s important to speak out about it, I think it’s important to let the community know it’s not acceptable, and that this isn’t acceptable,” Newton said.

“We must do better … we want to be part of the group that helps policing moving forward so it’s fair and equitable for everyone.”

Following Floyd’s death on Monday, protests have since occurred in both St. Paul and Minneapolis, resulting in looting and the burning of buildings. Cities across the country have announced plans to hold protests within the next few days, including Des Moines, Denver, Phoenix and Louisville.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, during her daily press conference on COVID-19 on Friday, spoke about the upcoming rallies scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening in Des Moines, and said, “it’s heartbreaking and horrific to see an individual treated so unjustly.”

“As Americans, we have the right to peacefully protest,” Reynolds said. “I know Iowans will do it right and in a peaceful manner, and they have the right to do that.”

In an effort to eliminate the possibility of a situation occurring similar to Floyd’s case, local law enforcement agencies throughout Story County have had specific procedures in place to keep people with a history of violence, and those who are not fit to wear a badge, away from their respective agencies, said Story County Chief Deputy Nick Lennie.

“We have a stringent hiring process that works to filter out those who are not a fit for our profession and do not meet our organizational values,” Lennie said. “However, you know, just like any other profession, there are a few bad apples, but we do our best to keep them away from our departments.”

Outrage over the incident is felt by local law enforcement, Cychosz said.

“We hear your outrage and we share that same feeling, but we have all these layers of protection in place to ensure that (something like this) won’t happen (in our communities),” Cychosz said.