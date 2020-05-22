Eleven positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Story County by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) during the last seven days, the lowest number reported in that span since the week of April 20.

On Friday, the state health department announced two new cases of the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive tests throughout Story County to 86.

Though Iowa’s coronavirus.iowa.gov website shows 88 confirmed cases in Story County, Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center said there are currently only 86 cases in in Story County. The additional two cases tagged onto Story County’s total on the site could be a result of a glitch in the State Health Department’s system, Sullivan told the Tribune.

Sullivan confirmed the two additional cases, and said one of the patients was tested through the TestIowa program, and the other at a McFarland Clinic location.

The new cases come two days after a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized movie theaters, swimming pools and lessons, museums, zoos and aquariums began reopening throughout the state on Friday as the restrictions to those businesses were lifted; bars are also being allowed to open later next week, Reynolds said Wednesday.

On Thursday, Reynolds announced any Iowan who wants to be tested will be allowed to at TestIowa facilities, however, there is not a site being opened up in Story County, according to a media release from the governor’s office.

During Reynold’s daily press conference about COVID-19 on Friday, she announced 454 new cases throughout the state an additional 18 deaths.

Since March 8, when Reynolds reported the first cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, 16,415 residents have tested positive for the virus which has led to the death of 418 Iowans, according to the IDPH.

Since the first two Story County residents were tested for COVID-19 on March 12, 1,845 county residents have been tested for the virus. Of the nearly 80 people who have tested positive for the virus, one case has resulted in a death, and 63 individuals have fully recovered, according to the state health department.