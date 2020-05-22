The Southeast Iowa Regional Airport Authority has hired Ted Brown to serve in role of Airport Manager.

Brown has recently returned to his hometown of Burlington. He has many years of experience in the industrial engineering, information technology and software development fields in the Rochester, New York, and Washington D.C. areas.

He has a background in program and project management across a range of environments including manufacturing, nonprofit and federal government contracting.

“I’m excited about joining the Southeast Iowa Regional Airport Authority,” said Brown. “This is a terrific opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with an excellent team, maintaining and improving the airport serving the Southeast Iowa area’s commercial and general aviation needs.”