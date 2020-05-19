It's been three weeks since Denison Mayor Pam Soseman asked two meatpacking plants in the town of 8,400 to seek state testing of their employees.

The state finally set up a Test Iowa location a week ago, where those who qualify can get tested for the coronavirus. Still, Soseman doesn't know how many employees have the virus, though she's heard one plant is struggling with absenteeism.

"I'm unsure if it's illness-related or if it's fear," she said.

Soseman said she's concerned about other businesses reopening in town at a time when meatpacking plants, with their tight-packed production lines, have been major sources of infection, and Crawford County's case count is growing. "Many in our area feel it is a little premature" since the city remains a "hot spot," she said.

Across Iowa, communities with meatpacking plants are struggling to get information from companies and public health officials about COVID-19 outbreaks. Officials say the lack of transparency makes it difficult for cities and towns to assess the virus's threat as Gov. Kim Reynolds allows other businesses to reopen across the state.

Counties with meatpacking plants in them or nearby lead the state in positive cases per capita: Louisa, Crawford, Woodbury, Tama, Marshall, Muscatine, Black Hawk, Wapello and Dallas.

"The public is just getting tidbits — and sometimes misleading information" from the state that could give it a false sense of confidence about a community's health, said Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, a Democrat whose district includes Waterloo in Black Hawk County.

On May 7, the county's Public Health Department released information showing that a Tyson pork processing plant in Waterloo had more than twice the number of workers testing positive for COVID-19 than Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Health announced two days earlier. "She could be putting our state in a dangerous situation," Smith said.

The state public health department says it will report an outbreak at meatpacking plants and other processors and manufacturers when 10% of the workforce has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That's too late, said Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. Communities, workers and their families need earlier warning so they can adjust their interactions "when it is easier to bring the disease under control."

So far, the state has released details about five meatpacking plants and one wind turbine blade manufacturer, with about 20% to 60% of their workforces testing positive.

Workers at Pine Ridge Farms, a Smithfield Foods plant in Des Moines, say the company tested all its workers Thursday for the virus. But neither the Iowa Public Health Department nor Smithfield would comment directly on the tests or what they showed.

The state released a general statement, saying it doesn't disclose information about companies that have requested testing assistance. And Smithfield has declined to release testing information, saying it's protecting workers' privacy.

Matt McCoy, a Polk County supervisor, said he's concerned the state is shielding meatpacking plants from releasing test results in an effort to keep workers on the line.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order two weeks ago to keep meat processing facilities open during the pandemic to prevent shortages of beef, pork and poultry in U.S. grocery stores.

Several companies have halted production as workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. In the past month, Tyson Foods restarted plants in Columbus Junction, Waterloo and Perry, and in Dakota City, Nebraska, near Sioux City, after installing additional worker safeguards. Smithfield resumed operations at its largest pork processing plant, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, near Iowa's border, after closing it for nearly a month. And JBS reopened a pork processing plant in Worthington, Minnesota, just across Iowa's border.

"We have a massive problem with our meatpacking plants," McCoy said, adding that he believes the state doesn't "want to do anything that will further exacerbate the problem of getting a workforce back."

'They don't have to report to us'

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has pushed Iowa and Nebraska public leaders for weeks to release information about testing at the Tyson beef processing plant in Dakota City, which employs 4,300 workers.

He and four other mayors in the Sioux City metro area asked private companies and public officials three weeks ago to disclose how many workers have been infected and their plans "to reduce the spread of the disease in their facilities" and in their communities.

So far, the mayors have been unsuccessful. "Tyson is in a different jurisdiction, so they don't have to report to us," Scott said, adding that the community uses Dakota County test results as a barometer for the virus's spread in the Dakota City plant, the metro area's largest employer.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has declined to release data about sick workers at meatpacking plants.

The American Federation of Government Employees, representing federal meat and poultry inspectors nationally, said Ricketts' failure to report meatpacking plant outbreaks shows an "appalling disregard for the health and safety of workers inside these plants."

"Hiding the number of infections from the public doesn't make the infections go away — if anything, it encourages this deadly virus to spread further," said Gregg James, a union vice president whose district includes Nebraska.

Sioux City officials believed the Tyson plant had 669 positive cases. On Tuesday, Reynolds announced 314 new cases for Woodbury County, where Sioux City is located, that she said came from meatpacking plant testing, but she did not name a facility.

Woodbury County has had 2,215 positive coronavirus cases, second in Iowa only to Polk County, the state's most populous, as well as 16 deaths, according to the state public health department as of Sunday.

"We find out their numbers, but only after they (Nebraska officials) release them to the state of Iowa," Scott said.

It's a process that "takes sometimes longer than I wish it would," he said, delaying the county's work to track people with whom infected workers had contact.

"There's not much we can do about it," he said.

In contrast, Scott said the Seaboard Triumph pork processing plant in Sioux City tells him each week the number of workers who've tested positive: nearly 60 of the plant's 2,400 workers so far.

'Not the most accurate way to make decisions'

In northern Dallas County, Perry city officials also have battled with Tyson and the state public health department to get information about the positive cases at the company's pork processing plant there.

Reynolds announced in early May that 730 workers were infected, nearly 60% of employees. That was 10 days after all the plant's workers were tested.

"You just have to assume that all the cases reported in a county are in your community ... but it's not the most accurate way to make decisions," said Sven Peterson, Perry's city administrator.

The state health department says providing data about an outbreak is "outside of normal infectious disease work."

Iowa law requires the state to protect the identity of people and businesses involved in an outbreak unless that information is needed to protect public health. State Medical Director Caitlin Pedati decided to release data on outbreaks and set the requirements, the agency said.

The agency said state testing is "typically done on hundreds of people," and the information isn't released to the public until all the results are available and have been reported to the business and its employees.

The state said it's "releasing more information than ever before," with eight Test Iowa drive-through sites. Most of the sites have been set up in counties with meatpacking plants.

Some meatpacking plant workers have struggled to qualify for testing through Test Iowa, which requires filling out an online survey, advocates say. Not all workers have access to a computer or the skills to use one. The state has directed some Iowans to call the 211 assistance line for help.

After several discussions, Peterson said the state has agreed to release testing information to Perry specific to the town's ZIP code. The data should help city officials drive home the message that residents should continue to limit trips, practice social distancing and use face masks when in local stores, among other precautions.

"Hopefully, what we’re doing now will prevent problems down the road," Peterson said.

Testing sought 'just like the president' gets

Mayor Joel Greer reached out directly to Reynolds about two weeks ago to ask for additional testing in Marshalltown, home to the Iowa Veterans Home and a 2,400-worker JBS pork processing plant. He said he had tried emailing her office but got no response.

That was about the same time the state reported it was sending a strike team to test Veterans Home workers. Altogether, 37 nursing homes have had outbreaks, with 1,387 reported positive cases.

Waterloo leaders, pushing for widespread testing of plant workers, have worried that Tyson employees have unknowingly spread the virus to family members who work in long-term care and other jobs that require contact with the public, adding to the disease's community spread.

Joe Henry, an advocate for Latino workers, said he's unsure why more Iowa mayors and local leaders aren't demanding increased testing and reporting.

"We know the greatest potential for outbreaks are in the plants," since meatpacking workers often work shoulder to shoulder, said Henry, a leader at the Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens.

His group has criticized meatpacking companies for being slow to provide workers with protective masks and face shields, protective barriers between workstations and added space in cafeterias and locker rooms.

Even with testing reported at five meatpacking plants, the state has workers in about 15 more who need testing, Henry said. And essential workers will need continued testing as companies push to remain open through the pandemic "just like the president of the United States and other high-level officials," said Henry, president of LULAC's Council 307 in Des Moines.

His group also is pushing companies to slow production lines because the added protection equipment makes it hotter and more cumbersome for workers to move. And it wants to make sure workers are fully paid if they're sick — companies say they're offering paid time off, but Henry says that's not always the case — as well as full coverage of medical costs tied to COVID-19 care.

'We knew we couldn't be that lucky'

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Wapello County, which has a JBS pork processing plant in Ottumwa, from about 20 positive cases at the start of the month to 379 by Sunday; two people have died.

Positive cases also are spiking in Denison, climbing by nearly 100 in one day. The city has Smithfield and Quality Food Processors pork processing facilities.

"As the numbers were blowing up in other meatpacking plant communities, we knew we couldn't be that lucky. We knew it was here," said Himar Hernandez, president of LULAC Council 377 in Ottumwa. He said local officials have pushed for expanded testing.

A Test Iowa site opened Wednesday. "It's brought a sense of relief," giving workers and the community a better understanding of the threat, Hernandez said.

Donnelle Eller covers agriculture, the environment and energy for the Register. Reach her at deller@registermedia.com.