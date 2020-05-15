As barbershops and salons open throughout the county and state on Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Story County.

The additional cases added to Story County on Friday is the second highest number reported on a single day, and bring’s the County’s total to 73 confirmed cases.

One of the seven new cases on Friday was initially announced on Thursday, but the individual was listed as being a resident of another county, Steve Sullivan, a spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center said.

Sullivan confirmed the seven new cases in Story County and said four were tested through TestIowa in Des Moines, while the other three were tested at either McFarland Clinic location or Story County Medical Facility in Nevada.

On Friday, barbershops and salons reopened throughout the state of Iowa in addition to restaurant dining areas, libraries, race tracks and fitness centers statewide.

77 of Iowa’s counties — including Story County — partially reopened restaurants, libraries, race tracks and fitness centers on May 1, however, Gov. Kim Reynolds reduced the amount of businesses closed throughout the state in a press conference on Wednesday.

On Friday, Reynolds announced 374 new cases of COVID-19 along with the deaths of 18 individuals.

Since the first case was reported on March 8, 14,049 people have tested positive for the virus, which has resulted in the death of 336 Iowans, according to the state health department.

Nearly 1,500 Story County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, but of the 73 individuals who have tested positive, 46 have fully recovered, according to statistics from the state health department.