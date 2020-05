Unofficial election results from the May 12 primary are in in Otoe County.



Election results are as follows:



President of the United States

Republican

Donald J. Trump 2,474

Bill Weld 272

Write-ins 37



Democrat

Joe Biden 882

Bernie Sanders 112

Elizabeth Warren 59

Tulsi Gabbard 36

Write-ins 44



Libertarian

Write-ins 13

Jo Jorgensen 5

Adam Kokesh 4

Jacob Hornberger 1



U.S. Senator

Republican

Ben Sasse 2,348

Matt Innis 549

Write-ins 6



Democrat

Chris Janicek 315

Angie Phillips 231

Alisha Shelton 207

Andy Stock 138

Daniel M. Wik 46

Larry Marvin 42

Dennis F. Macek 29

Write-ins 7



Libertarian

Gene Sladek 17

Write-ins 3



U.S. Representative

Republican

Jeff Fortenberry 2,731

Write-ins 25



Democrat

Kate Bolz 855

Babs Ramsey 226

Write-ins 8



Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace 17

Write-ins 3



Otoe County Supervisor

District 5

Republican

Dan Crownover 362

Craig Van Bolz 229

Write-ins 2



Legislator District 1

Julie Slama 1,992

Janet Palmtag 1,254

Dennis Schaardt 440

Write-ins 61



Southeast CC At-Large Board Member

Neal Stenberg 1,540

Timothy R. Cerveny 1,019

Bob Van Valkenburg 644

Write-ins 25



Freeman School Board

Anthony Meintz 2

Eldon Ideus 2

Dean Otto 1

Chad Harms 1



Syracuse Area Health Board

Linda Esch 1,255

Fred Bredehoeft 1,063

Will Wittler 1,028

Write-ins 14



Airport Authority Proposition

Yes 590

No 926



Conestoga No. 56 Bond Issue

For 4

Against 7