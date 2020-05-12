Two deaths related to COVID-19 were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Monday, May 11.

The Central District Health Department reported one death in Hall County. - https://www.facebook.com/pg/cdhd.ne.gov/posts/?ref=page_internal

The South Heartland District Health Department reported one death in Adams County.

Further information is available related to three deaths recently reported by DHHS. One reported yesterday evening was a Douglas County woman in her 90s -https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news . Two reported Saturday were Dawson County residents. Both were women in their 50s and 60s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 100, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. Central Daylight Time May 11, is 8,572. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.