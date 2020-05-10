In an effort to provide cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Ames artist and mother is sharing her love of art — and her art, too.

Every three or four days, Laurie Hoifeldt sets out several canvases on a table outside of her home — four blocks northwest of Mary Greeley Medical Center in the 1500 block of Douglas Ave. — for anyone to take for free.

Five years ago, Hoifeldt began an arts and painting “club” among four or five of her friends. Prior to the pandemic, they’d meet every Tuesday, as long as their schedules aligned. Since then, Hoifeldt and her friends have made hundreds if not thousands of paintings, and as their collections grew, they began storing them.

“I just thought everything in the world was so dark in early March and April, and I noticed more people walking by, so I thought about my paintings that weren’t doing any good in my basement, [and] I thought maybe it would brighten somebody’s day if they get something for free, or maybe be a surprise for someone else,” Hoifeldt said.

She said that since the first time she set up the the folding table with a big cardboard sign displaying “Art 4 Free” on her front lawn, she has observed more people than she could have ever imagined stopping and taking her paintings.

The best part, she said, is seeing their reactions.

“One time we saw a mom and two little kids. One was on a bike,” Hoifeldt said. “She rode up and her face lit up, and I told them they could take a couple of pieces. It was truly special.”

Hoifeldt’s daughter Kathryn Musilek, who now lives in New York City, said the small act of kindness isn’t uncharacteristic of her mother.

“It’s just a testament of her really big heart, and that she’s really giving of her talents,” Musilek said.

While growing up in Nevada with her sister Julie, who now lives in San Francisco, and her brother Jens, who lives in Minneapolis, Hoifeldt always encouraged the three to get involved with arts programs, whether it was theater, band or choir, or painting, Musilek said.

And although the paintings of rabbits, flowers, trees, dogs and cats have brought a countless number of laughs and smiles to community members in recent weeks, her mother’s ability to bring optimism to the community in negative times is what sticks out the most, she said.

“It really just brightens people’s spirits and it shows how impactful art can become to a community,” Musilek said. “It’s a nice offering to everyone and a great way to create a community without being dangerously close to people.”

Although Hoifeldt’s children won’t be coming back home to central Iowa to celebrate their mother on Mothers Day, they all will be in contact with her on social media — giving her the same love she’s been giving back to the community.