With news of COVID-19 outbreaks in meat processing factories causing shutdowns, Americans are more and more concerned with the possibility of a meat shortage.

At Sonny's grocery store, located in West Point, the owners are doing their best to keep meat on the shelves.

"It takes research and it takes time," said Deina Merschbrok, who owns Sonny's Supermarket along with her husband Dale.

Merschbrock said meat is becoming harder to find and as a result, meat also is becoming more expensive for the store to purchase. She said as the store is forced to purchase meat at a higher cost, that cost has to be passed on to the consumer.

Merschbrock explained the economics of supply and demand is what is causing meat shortages. While production of meat may have slowed, she said an increased demand also is playing a large factor.

Merschbrock said it's hard to tell how much of the change is due to increased demand or a meat shortage.

This past week, Hy-Vee announced they would limit purchases of fresh meat to four packages per person to address the shortage.

According to Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman, meat counter employees have been told to allow generous proportions of meat in packages from the meat counter.

For those getting meat from the canned section or the frozen section, she said those purchases will not be affected.

Merschbrock said during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, sanitation in the meat department has remained relatively the same. She explained in working in the meat department, there are already many rules about sanitation and workers already sanitize to the standards of what is required for COVID-19.

"Even if you're just changing cuts of meat, you have to sanitize what you are working with," she explained.

She said she allows her employees to pick and choose whether or not they would like to wear masks.

Merschbrock said the demand for canned meat has not increased with the increased demand for meat. However, she said the demand did increase when canned goods were selling out.

Merschbrock also said yeast has been selling more quickly than normal. In fact, she said she didn't even realize the store was out of yeast until one day she was going to check on something else and happened to notice that there was no flour.

She said typically the only time of year yeast sells quickly is around the holiday season. However, she said it's possible due to the fact more people are home they are baking more and thus using more flour.

While the price of meat is going up at the grocery store, Patrick Hall, a Beef Specialist with the Iowa State University Agricultural extension said the price farmers sell their animals for has been going down.

Hall said the price of hogs is going down because factories are not processing as much due to shutdowns. He said this created a lower price for farmers selling livestock.

Hall explained this is largely due to the fact most hogs are raised for food are raised in buildings. He said as buildings run out of space because farmers cannot sell off their hogs and then farmers may be forced to euthanize hogs due to lack of space.

He said farmers likely will adjust by not breading their swine as quickly as they would normally.

Howard said it is unlikely beef prices will drops. He explained a cow is owned a lot longer before it is sold, and cows generally have a lot of open space to move around in instead of being confined in a building, farmers have more flexibility for when they can sell their cows.

He also said cattle are sold at 15 months old whereas the traditional swine is sold at 6 months.