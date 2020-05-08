BIGGSVILLE, Ill. — This was supposed to be the time for Nathan Bigger to showcase his talents.

The West Central High School senior pitcher was looking forward to his senior year on the hill for the Heat, where he was all set to have a breakout year, dominate opposing batters, lead a young Heat team to a winning season and show college coaches that he is, indeed, ready to succeed at the next level.

All of that was thrown out the window last month when the Illinois High School Athletic Association canceled all spring sports and state tournament series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That has thrown a monkey wrench into Bigger’s plans, forcing him to come up with a plan B.

So at least for now, Bigger is making do, trying his best to stay in shape and hoping things get back to some semblance of normalcy soon.

“It’s been a little interesting to say the least. This is nothing anybody expected. We expected everyone to be going to school, going to baseball practice, being around everyone,” said Bigger, The Hawk Eye’s Senior Spotlight Athlete of the Week. “It stinks, but there is nothing that can really be done about it. You just have to take it and do the best you can.”

“I’m devastated for our seniors,” West Central baseball coach Quinn Leath said. “A guy like Nate Bigger had to sit through some mediocre baseball seasons. This year was looking very promising. We had the most guys out this year I’ve ever had out. We had 19 guys. In Illinois Class 1A ball, you can really compete with 19 guys. We had a lot of competition going on the team. By the second week of practice we heard rumblings and wondered is Illinois would follow suit. It’s devastating news to hear.”

West Central was expecting to have a big season this spring. With a talented senior class leading the way for a solid group of incoming freshmen, the Heat had 19 players on the team for the first two weeks of practice, a number Leath felt could allow West Central to contend in the Lincoln Trail Conference and make a deep run in the postseason.

“I feel bad for our freshmen because they were excited for their first high school baseball season,” Leath said. “The sophomores and juniors put in a lot of work to get better, too. It’s a bad deal all the way around.”

“There were some questions at the end of last year about what was going to happen with the seniors we had coming back and how the freshmen would adjust jumping into high school baseball. We had really high hopes with the amount of talent we had,” Bigger said. “The numbers were the most we have had since I have been in high school. We felt like we were going to have a really good year and be successful in Class 1A.”

Instead, Bigger has been working out in the family’s home and backyard with his brother, West Central freshman Bryce Bigger.

“I’m trying to keep my arm in shape, whether that be playing catch with my younger brother or hitting off a tee into a net in our basement,” Bigger said. “I was trying to do all the little things to keep everything sharp in case the call was made.”

Bigger, who got his first taste of playing baseball at a tee-ball league in Gladstone, had played baseball every spring and summer since, including playing on an American Legion team in Monmouth the last two summers.

Now, Bigger and Leath are busy trying to get Bigger’s name and highlights out to college coaches, trying to land him a chance to play college baseball in a time of uncertainty.

Bigger, who throws in the upper-80s, is hoping to get a chance to play at the next level while pursuing a degree in special education.

“I am continuing to work on getting better at pitching and hitting and get my name out there on a couple of recruiting sites,” said Bigger, who was also a standout football and basketball player at West Central. “At the beginning of the year Coach Leath said the coaches out there were going to be looking at me at the year goes along. That didn’t work out, so now we are trying to do some different things to get my name out there for college coaches.”