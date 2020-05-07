In its largest one-day increase, Story County saw a rise of 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s new total to 52, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The increase comes one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new proclamation easing coronavirus restrictions for many businesses statewide.

The governor’s proclamation, announced Wednesday evening, authorized Iowa dentist offices, campgrounds, tanning salons and drive-in movie theaters to reopen, with some limitations. It also allowed the reopening of some businesses in the 22 counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates. Those counties were not included in the order last week allowing some reopenings of nonessential businesses in the other 77 counties, including Story and Boone.

Restaurants in the 22 counties still are barred from offering dining room service, unlike in the other counties, where they can operate at 50% of capacity.

The majority of the 12 confirmed case in Story County were tested through McFarland Clinic, though the exact number was not immediately known, said Steve Sullivan, spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center. At least one case was tested through Story County Medical Clinic in Nevada, Sullivan said.

“All the others were tested at sites outside of Story County,” he said.

COVID-19 has affected males slightly more than females in Story County, at 51%, the state figures show.

According to the state’s coronavirus website, Iowa now has a total of 11,059 positive cases — an increase of 655 from Wednesday.

In her daily coronavirus press conference Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed her decision to authorize some businesses in the 22 counties where COVID-19 infection rates have been higher to reopen.

“As we have seen this week, business owners will decide whether the time is right to reopen their doors, just as Iowans choose whether or not they will resume some of their normal activities,” she said.

Schools remain closed statewide, as do hair salons and barbershops.

Ames Tribune reporter Kylee Mullen contributed to this article.