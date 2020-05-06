Leona (Seeba) Druin, age 83, of rural Volin, South Dakota, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 4, 2020, after suffering from heart failure.

Leona was born Nov. 19, 1936, at Tecumseh to Henry and Lena (Sinnen) Seeba. She was a 1954 graduate of Cook High School. She attended Peru State College for two years at Peru Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a bachelor of arts in education. She taught school in the Shelby Iowa Public School system for three years and then the Omaha Public School system for seven years.

She married Don W. Druin on May 24, 1959. While still in Omaha, they were blessed with their two sons, Wade and Todd. They moved from Omaha to rural Volin in 1970 where they farmed until 2000.

She was employed as a preschool teacher and special education aide in Wakonda Schools in 1984 and at the Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center in Yankton as residential instructor supervisor from 1985 to 2004.

Leona was a loving, caring and giving person who had many friends. She was particularly fond of her grandsons, Isaac, Ethan, Austin, Seth, and Joel. She had the habit of bragging about them to whoever would listen (or not).

Survivors include her son Wade and wife Chris of rural Volin, S.D.; her grandsons Isaac, Ethan (Krista), Austin, Seth, and Joel; her son Todd and wife Chris of Sioux Falls, S.D.; her sister Grace Bentzinger and husband Louis of Cook, and many nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her grandson Alex, her brothers Delmer, Glen, and Donald Seeba.

Because of the coronavirus, a memorial service of her life will be announced and held at a future date. Interment will be in the Bluff View Cemetery, Vermillion S.D.