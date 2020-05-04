The Dallas County Health Department announced the first death associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. The individual was a between 61 and 80 years old.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family,” said Dallas County Health Director Suzanne Hegarty. “Dallas County Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

All residents should:Continue to stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities).Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Dallas County website, where information is available in many languages. You may follow news and updated COVID-19 guidelines on Facebook, @DallasCoHealth.