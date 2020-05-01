MEDIAPOLIS — Owen Timmerman was ready for the high school track and field season.

The Mediapolis High School senior spent much of last summer and this past winter and spring training.

Timmerman had specific goals in mind, including breaking the school record in the 800-meter run and contending for a Class 2A state championship.

All of Timmerman’s hard work was for naught, his dream shattered when the Iowa High School Athletic Association canceled the track and field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news hit Timmerman like a ton of bricks. Just when he was ready to chase his goals, his running career was over in the blink of an eye.

No applause. No congratulations. No gold medals. No last race.

Just finality.

The last two weeks have been tough for Timmerman, who, like other seniors, lost prom and graduation, too.

This one, though, stung the most.

“I was doing workouts every day for track, trying to get ready,” said Timmerman, The Hawk Eye’s Senior Spotlight Athlete of the Week. “I was really disappointed. I knew I was wasn’t going to get a chance to run again and show people what I’m made of. I was very disappointed.”

Timmerman, who was a sprinter in junior high, made the switch to the 800 midway through his freshman year. Head coach Brian Borrison decided to put Timmerman in the 800, believing he had the perfect combination of speed and endurance to excel at a very demanding event.

Timmerman ran a 2 minute, 12.23 second 800 that season. It soon became his specialty event.

“It’s the event I’m best at,” Timmerman said. “It’s a mixture of sprinting and pacing yourself. I do some explosion workouts and I still have to keep my miles up, so I kind of do a mix of both.”

Timmerman comes from a family of athletes. His father, Mitch, is an accomplished runner and coach, working with distance athletes at Mediapolis. Owen’s older brother, Dillon, was a standout cross country and distance runner for the Bulldogs and went on to run both at the University of Northern Iowa.

Both Mitch and Dillon have helped Owen along the way with workout tips and encouragement.

“My Dad told me that if I want to get better, I have to run more. I have to run to get better because of the distance I run,” Owen said. “Dillon has been a big influence on me. He helped me out this past year, telling me what I need to be doing, like start breathing early in the race to get your blood going so that you don’t tighten up later in the race.”

Owen Timmerman took it to the next level, keeping a journal of all of his training runs the last year.

“I kept track of the distances I would run, the times and the pace for each mile,” Timmerman said. “I did that all last summer from June until football, and then again after football when I started back up again.”

Tiemmerman’s first love, though, was football., where he was a four-year letterwinner as a receiver. He led the Bulldogs in receiving last fall, hauling in 18 passes for 394 yards and scoring eight touchdowns.

“I have been playing football since I was young,” Timmerman said. “Football has been my favorite sport since I was a young kid.”

Timmerman also excelled in basketball, averaging 8.8 points, three assists and two steals for the Bulldogs this past season.

With track now canceled and his athletic career over, Timmerman now looks ahead to his future that no longer includes sports.

“I’m done with sports,” Timmerman said. “I pan to go to SCC. I’m not really sure what I want to do yet. I will go get my gen eds out of the way and then transfer to a bigger university.”