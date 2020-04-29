The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced an additional positive case of COVID-19 in Story County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases throughout the county to 27.

The individual is a middle-aged adult whose age ranges from 41 to 60, according to the IDPH’s coronavirus statistics.

Steve Sullivan, spokesperson for Mary Greeley Medical Center, confirmed the additional case, but did not immediately know where they were tested or their current status.

As of Wednesday, 633 Story County residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, and of the 27 confirmed cases, 19 patients have fully recovered.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported on Tuesday, according to the state health department.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 467 new COVID-19 cases statewide, as well as the deaths of 12 Iowans, in her daily press conference on Wednesday morning.

In total, throughout the state, 6,843 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, which resulted in 148 deaths.

In addition, 41,337 Iowans have been tested for the virus, and of the nearly 7,000 positive cases, 2,428 individuals have fully recovered, according to the state health department.