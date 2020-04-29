Bracewell Stadium will remain empty come May 31 thanks to COVID-19, but make no mistake, Burlington High School’s Class of 2020 will be recognized.

“We’ve determined that we would like to put together a virtual graduation video,” BHS Principal David Keane told school board members Monday. “That does not preclude the idea that we could do a graduation if things loosen up.”

While some school districts, such as Mount Pleasant, are having modified ceremonies at a later date, Keane noted delaying the ceremony would prevent some students — namely several who will be departing for military service in June — from taking part.

“I just feel strongly that we need to do something right now to honor students who won’t be with us,” Keane said.

The virtual graduation ceremony is slated to take place May 31, the same day as the traditional ceremony had been planned for.

It will be broadcast on the district’s Mediacom channel, as well as live-streamed. Keane said the district will work to provide a venue for families to view the ceremony should they not have internet or cable access.

Keane said the ceremony will be put together with videos from speakers, recordings of previous music performances and slides of students.

Each student will be allotted two slides: a formal one containing their picture and a list of their accomplishments and extra-curriculars, and an informal one displaying a collage of photos seniors will be asked to submit showcasing their high school memories.

Graduating seniors will receive their chords — as well as a packet containing their diploma, transcripts and other documentation — prior to the ceremony so they will have time to take a photo of themselves with their chords.

Graduating seniors also will be recognized with yard signs. Each graduating senior will be provided with a yard sign displaying their senior picture. Per the request of senior class officers, the signs first will be placed outside the high school so passersby may view the entire class of 2020 at once.

“The seniors were pretty adamant about the fact that they would like to see those yard signs out so somebody could drive by and see every student in that graduating class,” Keane said.

The signs then will be delivered to students’ homes. Keane said he is awaiting cost estimates for the signs from two companies.

Keane said while there will be a virtual ceremony, the idea of holding a traditional one has not been ruled out, though he said he does not feel comfortable setting a tentative date because of uncertainties about the future.

“There’s no guarantee that we’ll be opened up for large group gatherings any time in the near future,” Keane said. “If you listen to some of the governors, they’re talking about the fact that their schools need to start preparing to do online learning in the fall.”

A ceremony will be more difficult to put on later in August, Keane cautioned, as it sees more use from sports teams.

Board members were less than optimistic about the possibility of putting on an in-person ceremony and spoke favorably of going virtual.

“I think that would show we support the seniors,” board member Anika McVay said. “I think some of them feel slightly disappointed, but that is neither here nor there. We can’t control the COVID-19.”

Board member Darven Kendell voiced concern over contributing to the virus’ spread.

“Steamboat Days is canceled. Snake Alley Art Fair is canceled. There’s a lot of people making a lot of sacrifices and taking a lot of measures to keep people safe,” Kendell said. “I’m not comfortable putting the district in a spot where we could spread and continue the damage that this COVID has caused. I don’t think we’re in a spot right now where we can pick that date.”

Board vice president Tom Courtney agreed and extended his sympathy to those graduating.

“I think the virtual ceremony is what we’re going to have this year,” Courtney said. “I’m very sorry that our students aren’t going to be able to have a regular graduation this year.”

The board will revisit the issue at its May 11 meeting.

Who will be able to graduate?

In accordance with guidance put forward by the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s suspension of Iowa law provisions regarding course completion requirements for the class of 2020, seniors will receive “pass” credit for courses in which they are enrolled this trimester, which began only two weeks before schools were shuttered.

“The governor of Iowa as part of her disaster proclamation has waived graduating requirements for the class of 2020, which allows us as a district to allow any student who was on track to graduate prior to school closure to graduate,” Curriculum Director Cory Johnson said. “So we are moving forward with implementing those plans and working with those students to make sure they know what’s going on.”

Grade point averages will not be impacted. Because they will get credit for those classes, the missed instructional time will not prevent them from attending post-secondary institutions, which require successful completion of several levels of core subjects for enrollment.

Seniors who were mostly on track to graduate when schools closed have the opportunity, such as those with one or two classes to make up or an incomplete grade from the previous trimester, still may make up that work.

Those who were not on or almost on track to graduate at the time schools closed will not graduate.

“If they weren’t on track to graduate prior to the closure, this does not give us a green light, nor does it give them a green light to graduate otherwise,” Johnson said.

Students will receive letters this week informing them of their status and what they need to do to graduate on time.

What about other high school students?

Current ninth- through 11th-graders, or the next three graduating classes, must have at least 44 credits — four fewer than the current regular requirement — to be able to graduate, the board decided Monday.

Keane said that will mean four fewer elective class credits.

“The seniors aren’t the only ones who are going to have to make sacrifices here,” Keane said, explaining core course requirements will not change.

Those students will not receive credit for courses in which they currently are enrolled and instead must retake them in the first trimester of the 2020-21 school year.

“They basically would not receive credit for the current trimester,” Johnson said. “It’s not going to affect their GPA in any way and not going to show up on their transcript as an ’F’ or anything like that.”

Students will not be able to test out of those courses due to concerns they may not be ready for the next course level.

“Giving students credit for classes they were enrolled in for only two traditional weeks really puts a difficulty in case with curricular spirals and prerequisites,” Johnson said. “A test cannot replace some of the conversations and some of the things that go ungraded, so the department chairs were not in favor of credit by examination.”

While the district is and has been providing continuing education for students during the closure, it is among about 85 percent of districts throughout the state that is doing so on a voluntary basis.

This is because of concerns about student equity, meaning not everyone has internet access and some special services and accommodations needed to legally assign credit and grades for students with specific needs cannot be provided while school is out.

“Since we can’t provide that opportunity for all students, we are not allowed by the state of Iowa to award credit or grades for what students complete in this voluntary time,” Johnson said.

Students and parents still are encouraged to continue to engage in online learning opportunities and stay connected with their teachers.