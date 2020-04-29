When Gov. Kim Reynolds made a proclamation on April 24 allowing farmers’ market in the state to open with limited operation — including Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market — she left the duty up to municipal governments to decide on the fate of their respective markets.

The city of Ames, however, decided it will not allow the market to open quite yet. Instead, according to market manager LoJean Peterson, the farmers’ market will be “going virtual,” on Facebook, a decision she announced on Sunday in response to a concern from Ames residents.

“We heard your concerns about hosting a market during COVID-19 and want to help ensure you feel safe while shopping for home-grown produce, baked goods and supplies,” the announcement said. “We are in the process of putting together an online market that we hope to make live by mid-May.”

In addition, Ames City Council, during its Tuesday meeting, denied a request by the Ames Main Street Farmers’ Market to open on May 9. Rather, it upheld its suspension, made on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, of all scheduled events on city property, including its streets and sidewalks until May 15.

At the heart of the council’s decision was a concern social distancing guidelines would be difficult to enforce at the popular event.

“I do not doubt the farmers’ market will do everything possible to provide for social distancing and all the other recommendations, but I don’t see a lot of indication that citizens have been complying particularly well in shopping experiences,” council member Gloria Betcher said.

“And so I worry that it would be very difficult for us to enforce anything. I mean, the thought of sending the Ames Police in to enforce social distancing at the farmers’ market is not one that I want to entertain, and yet I don’t know how you enforce healthy practices.”

According to city documents, Peterson requested permission to host the downtown market beginning May 9. The governor’s proclamation outlined guidelines for farmers’ markets, requiring vendors to serve only farm products or food, adhere to social distancing norms of six feet separation and entertainment and seat areas would be banned.

In the request, Peterson said they would take additional measures to enhance social distancing such as spaced out vendors, reusable bags and samples would be prohibited, and the exclusion of special events such as petting zoos, face painting. In addition, she said, tables and chairs would not be set up and three hand-washing stations would be added.

By going virtual until it is allowed to officially begin, Peterson hopes to support local vendors while also keeping community members safe from risk. The idea to host a virtual market, she previously told the Tribune, was brought on by the pandemic’s outbreak in the state earlier this year, and planning for the project began roughly a month ago.

“We wanted to still find that way that we could support vendors and get their product out to the public so everybody could enjoy their fresh food,” Peterson said. “Locally grown is handled less and it’s very safe. It was something to help us overcome not possibly being able to have a market on the street.”

“The farmers and the vendors were very on board, and we went ahead and are building the store from behind the scenes, and now we’re to the point where we can bring vendors on so that will be a process for them to upload (products online).”

Roughly 2,500 patrons attend the event on a daily basis, however, council member Bronwyn Beatty-Hansen pondered the difference in risk between a farmers’ market held outdoors and patrons shopping at retailers.

“It doesn’t feel much different to me than people just walking around a Target or a Wal-Mart, except (the market) is outside which is better,” Beatty-Hansen said. “I don’t object on those grounds, and we definitely want to (have) extra precautions … such as no entertainment and extra order to extend the barriers.”

Council member Amber Corrieri thought the council’s possible decision to allow the event to proceed would send a conflicting message to the city’s residents who expressed continued social distancing despite the governor’s proclamation.

“It’s more about the message that we’re sending to the community,” Corrieri said. “It seems like when the Ames farmers’ market posted the message on Facebook that they were going virtual that was in response to a lot of the community concerns … I just feel like the message that we’re getting from community members is that they want us to be cautious and I worry that we’re sending a different message when we allow special events.”

As 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties begin to form plans to reopen beginning Friday, following directives the governor announced Monday, the city said their suspension of events on city streets and sidewalks remain in effect until May 15.

That date could be extended, according to city documents, and the council will discuss a decision at their May 12 city council meeting.

“We do plan to bring to a report on how we plan to proceed beyond May 15, in light of the COVID-19 situation,” said Brian Phillips, Ames assistant city manager. “So would you like to extend the suspensions of activities and events or would you like to reopen up, and what would that timeline look like?”

Ames Tribune reporter Kiley Wellendorf contributed to this article.