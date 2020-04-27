77 counties with low cases ov COVID-19 approved to begin limited service. Lee, Jefferson and Van Buren counties were on the list. Des Moines, Louisa and Henry still have restrictions in place until May 15.

JOHNSTON — Some businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties can begin operating again, with limited capacity, begining Friday.

Des Moines, Henry and Louisa counties in southeast Iowa still have the restrictions due to cornonvirus. Lee, Jefferson and Van Buren are on the list of counties that can partially re-open.

Local businesses hanging on during the COVID-19 pandemic are feeling the pinch. Doreen Roy, owner of Red Screen Door and Gypsi shops in downtown Burlington, said she gets it but still feels sad for her workers and having to keep the doors closed.

"I understand why but it is very disappointing to us businesses. Hanging on by the skin if my teeth and not being able to open at all is devastating," said Roy.

I am thankful some are allowed to start opening and I guess that we aren't ready. They (the state) are having to use the data to see when we are allowed to open. I don't want to open before it is safe," Barbie Jackson, owner of Wake N Bake. "I am just thankful we are able to do pick up, curbside and delivery until the shut down is lifted."

The counties that can partially re-open either have no coronavirus activity or have seen a downward trend in positive cases during the past 14 days, said Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday. Statewide, the governor lifted restrictions on spiritual and religious gatherings as long as the church, synagogue or other "host" implements social distancing guidelines and increased sanitary cleaning.

The businesses that can operate in those 77 counties are:

Restaurants, fitness centers, libraries, race tracks and retail stores can open at 50% operating capacity. Restaurants cannot have tables with more than six people, and all tables must be at least six feet apart. Restaurants cannot have buffets or other self-serve items.

Malls can also open at 50% operating capacity, but must keep play areas and other common seating areas, such as food courts, closed; and Social, community, recreational and leisure sporting events can open with limits to 10 people.

Other businesses will remain closed through May 15 — two weeks after Reynolds' initial emergency proclamation closing businesses was set to expire.

The counties that are not included in the eased restrictions include:

Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.

Reynolds said she is moving from an "aggressive mitigation strategy" to a focus on targeted containment so Iowa can begin to kick-start its economy again. She acknowledged COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, will likely be in the state until a vaccine is developed.

"Instead, we must learn to live with COVID virus activity without letting it govern our lives," Reynolds, a Republican, said.

She said her team will monitor cases in those counties and will consider bringing back the restrictions. She still encouraged people to stay home when they're sick and isolate for 14 days if they've been exposed to the coronavirus.

"If we do see an uptick and we start to see some of the numbers really start to spike then we’re going to have to take a look at maybe dialing back some of those things too," she said.

Dr. Hans House, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said he thinks it's too soon to re-open any part of the state, urging the governor to instead wait for "a stable case count."

"I would like to see a decline in cases before we restart most interactions and reopen businesses like restaurants," he said. "We are still very much on the upswing."

There were 349 new cases of coronavirus announced Monday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide total to 5,868. Another nine people with COVID-19 have died, for a total of 127 deaths.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health report on Sunday Des Moines County suffered the first death from COVID-19 of an older adult age 61-80 years.

On March 25, Des Moines County recorded the first case of COVID-19 in the county. As of Sunday, there have been 17 confirmed cases in the county with 238 people tested and seven recovered individuals.

Iowa officials expect the state's positive cases of coronavirus to peak in the next few weeks, meaning more patients will be using medical resources such as hospital beds and ventilators. Having people interact too soon and potentially spread the virus may overwhelm Iowa's health systems, Hans said.

The governor has already eased some of her restrictions. On Friday, she lifted Iowa’s ban on nonessential surgeries and allowed farmers markets to open again.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced on Friday that campgrounds, bathrooms and other facilities at state park will remain closed through May 14. This closure announcement includes programs and events held at state parks.

Visitors are welcome to visit parks and practice social distancing measures and not gather in groups.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said Friday that Iowa is likely to see a peak of infections "in the next two to three weeks" as testing improves. Reisetter made a nearly identical claim on March 29, nearly four weeks ago.

On Sunday, the state surpassed 5,400 positive cases. On Saturday, Iowa reported its biggest one-day jump in cases, with 648 positive tests.

The first COVID-19 testing site under a new initiative in Iowa debuted Saturday below a white tent in a parking lot north of the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.

By the time the weekend was over, nearly 250 people who received appointments after filling out a questionnaire online were scheduled to be tested for the novel coronavirus. The goal is to eventually conduct up to 3,000 such tests each day at a handful of sites located around the state.

Iowans must have completed a health assessment online through a new website, TestIowa.com, where they were also informed if they are eligible to be tested. The eligible individual must have received confirmation that they had a scheduled time to get tested.

The online survey asks participants for details like date of birth, cellphone number, job information and the number and age range of the people with whom they live. The survey also asks people about health status, including if they smoke or if they have chronic health conditions such as heart disease, anemia or high blood pressure.

The state will own the collected data, which Reynolds said will be protected under federal medical privacy laws.

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday announced 1,980 new cases of COVID-19, including 50 additional deaths.

Currently, Illinois has reported a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. Reach him at sgrubermil@registermedia.com.

The Hawk Eye reporter Laigha Anderson contributed to this story.