Three new COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) on Sunday, April 26.

The Dakota County Health Department reported one new death, that of a person in their 60s. https://www.facebook.com/dakotacountyhealth/

The Central District Health Department reported one new death in Hamilton County. https://www.facebook.com/cdhd.ne.gov/

A third death was reported Sunday. Further details will be forthcoming.

Jefferson County reported its first COVID-19 case on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to date is 56, according to the DHHS data dashboard. The April 26 state case total, as of 5:45 pm Central Daylight Time, is 3,028. Nebraska's COVID-19 case totals are updated daily at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.