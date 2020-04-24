Each year, dozens of Iowa workers are killed at work and hundreds more suffer work-related injuries or diseases.

Workers’ Memorial Day is recognized by the International Labor Organization as an international day of remembrance for those killed by workplace incidents or diseases, with events held on April 28 each year.

This year, the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO will host a virtual ceremony.

The ceremony, set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, will include an invocation, two guest speakers, Ken Sagar, President, Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO and Rod Roberts, Labor Commissioner, Iowa Department of Labor followed by a presentation honoring the 63 workers who lost their life on the job in Iowa during 2019.

There are two live viewing options.

Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/525180208Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/IowaAFLCIO

To learn more, email Charlie Wishman at charlie@iowaaflcio.org or Holly Sagar at hollysagar81@gmail.com.