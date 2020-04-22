COVID-19 has impacted people’s social mobility, and with some folks experiencing job loss and layoffs, the virus has negatively impacted people’s finances. That’s why the Boone Salvation Army, 503 Benton St., and the Toreador Food Pantry, 727 W. Mamie Eisenhower Ave., continue to serve the public by offering free food and personal care items.

“Need knows no season – including Covid-19,” said Salvation Army Lt. James Beardsley. “We’ve been busy as usual. All of our social services are available: food pantry, rent and utility assistance.”

But the setup looks different in order to maintain social distancing practices.

“Instead of being a walk-in type of program, people have to call and make an appointment. That way, we have an idea of who is coming and we can get their baskets prepared beforehand. They can drive up and we hand them the food,” Beardsley said.

The Salvation Army is open Monday through Friday. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., every 15 minutes. Just provide your name and size of household when you phone the agency, and any special requests.

“We custom make our baskets based on the size of the family,” he said. “We have food, plus soap, shampoo and toothpaste.”

No one is allowed into the building. Please park in the driveway, give them a call, and someone will bring the items to your vehicle.

The Salvation Army also has a limited supply of dog and cat food.

“I’m a former employee for Pet Smart. Taking care of animals is a big thing for me,” he added.

Produce, bread and sweets have been donated in abundance.

“We’re receiving a lot more than we would normally get, and those are the type of items we need to get out as soon as they come in so they don’t rot,” he said. “We don’t want any food going to waste. We’re trying to give you as much as we can.”

However, the Salvation Army is in need of boxed dinners such as Hamburger Helper and macaroni and cheese, plus instant potatoes, juice and whatever else people can donate.

Despite the challenging times, Beardsley remains optimistic.

“We’re not really in crisis mode right now, because I’ve seen as I’ve gone around the community, a lot of people helping out each other and being patient,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of people stepping up. I love that the school is still continuing to give out meals.”

Its worship service is now offered through the Zoom meeting app.

“I don’t like to do the pre-taped stuff. I like to see my people and interact and talk with them. I love Zoom. The Salvation Army has really embraced it for training and meetings,” he said.

To join a live Zoom, contact the Salvation Army. Info is also posted on its Facebook page.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: The Salvation Army of Boone,

P.O. Box 307, Boone, Iowa. It may be reached at 515-432-5770.

Futures Alternative High School staff members Kit Kitterman and Lori Shirley, plus volunteers, have stepped up to the plate to keep the Toreador Food Pantry operational during this time of school closure. The pantry is located in the lower level of the school, but the general public is not being allowed inside the building at this time.

It will be open from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for drive up service.

“We put boxes together of canned/boxed items and we will have toiletry items this week and homemade laundry soap that was donated,” School Secretary Lori Shirley said. “We also will have bakery items and they will get their choice of a frozen meat item also.”

The pantry has been the recipient of generous, anonymous donors who give pre-made hot and ready meals to distribute. Check Facebook for the latest announcements.

For more information about the food pantry, it may be reached at 515-433-0885 or lshirley@boone.k12.ia.us. No appointment is necessary to pick up the boxes at the designated times.