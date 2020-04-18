Story County has administered more COVID-19 tests than 85 of 99 counties in Iowa, but far fewer than in any of the other 10 most-populous counties, according to new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The department launched the new website, with an interactive data map, this week.

Users will have access to data that wasn’t previously available, such as deaths by county over a 24-hour span, a chart of confirmed cases by day throughout the state, the number of patients who have recovered and number of tests administered by county.

The data is updated daily and can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

As of Friday, the state Hygienic Lab in Story County had administered 398 tests.

“The numbers (provided by the IDPH) look accurate and is about what I expected,” said Dr. Dan Fulton, McFarland Clinic’s infectious disease specialist.

Of those tests in Story County, 17 had resulted in confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the IDPH. Nine of those cases were confirmed this week.

In comparison to the other counties among the 10 most populous, Story County has tested the smallest number of people, according to the health department statistics.

Dubuque and Woodbury counties, the closest among the top 10 in population to Story County, according to U.S. Census estimates, have administered 100 or more tests each.

Due to strict U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines about who is being tested, the fact that Story County isn’t higher on the list is not surprising, Fulton said.

“It seems like a complex or complicated thing to assess because every county is different, and part of the reason our county is populated the way it is, [is] because of all of our Iowa State students, and the grand majority of them did not come home after spring break,” Fulton said. “I can’t tell you exactly why doctors are choosing to test or not test. But I think in my conversations with physicians, they are testing when they think it’s appropriate.”

One of the reasons Dubuque and Woodbury counties have higher test volume is likely associated with their number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Dr. John Paschen, chair of the Story County Board of Health said until there are more readily available tests, only hot-spot areas will be allowed to test a larger number of people.

Recently, Paschen, in conjunction with the board of health, urged the Story County Board of Supervisors to request a shelter-in-place order to Gov. Kim Reynolds before Iowa reaches its peak number of cases. So far, she has issued such an order only for the northeastern quadrant of the state.

“Until the state says to us, ‘Start testing more freely,’ there’s not a lot more we can do at this point,” Paschen said. “There is a thought that we should test a whole bunch of people to find out who has it, and then isolate those people, and to be quite honest, when we can test freely, that will be the way to get this under control.

“But until we can do that, we’ll have to test within the guidelines we’re given.”

Paschen said the low number of confirmed cases in Story County is a good sign for now.

“I think we’re actually doing pretty good right now, which makes me really feel that a lot of the reasons why (Story County) is doing so well is because we’ve been practicing the social isolation,” Paschen said.

The new IDPH website could provide Iowans a better understanding of COVID-19 through hard data.

“The new dashboard is to help all Iowans get information about what’s happening at the state, region and even county level, to help them understand the current situation and what it means for all of us,” Amy McCoy, a spokesperson for the IDPH said in an emailed statement to the Tribune.

Information still not readily available about COVID-19 patients includes a patient’s area of origin, where a person was tested, and their current status.

Les White, director of Story County Public Health, said the new data and website will be an informative tool for the public.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for people to really stay informed about what’s going on in their county,” White said. “We’ve been receiving some calls [asking] about how many tests have been given, and how many people have recovered, so hopefully this website will help reduce the fear and anxiety in the community.”

Even though many health officials believe the worst has yet to come, they say transparency about the current situation in Iowa is a necessity.

“I do feel like we’re right at the front end of this peak and I think we’re going to see an increase of cases over the next two weeks, but by having this kind of data available, it shows that thousands and thousands of tests have been run, and so I think it shows and will show people that we’re looking for this virus,” Fulton said.