John Gene Rieken, age 88, of Nebraska City, died April 15, 2020, at The Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City.

John was born Oc. 2, 1931, in Sterling, the son of Rieks and Tina (Harms) Rieken.

He married Irene Vollertsen June 22, 1953, in Nebraska City.

John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a lifelong farmer and did custom farming, trucking and corn shelling.

He formerly lived near Sterling, Johnson and Dunbar before moving to Nebraska City in 1980.

John loved camping and walking his dog Beauty.

He enjoyed having morning and afternoon coffee with friends at Burger King.

John was formerly a school board member for District 28 and was a member of First United Methodist Church, American Legion Post No. 8 and Eagles Aerie No. 968.

Survivors include his wife, Irene of Nebraska City; daughter, Janis (Alvin) Hale of Shenandoah, Iowa son, Dennis (Phyllis) Rieken of Dunbar; granddaughters, Jacque (Dave) Eden, Jennifer (Rich) Wu, April Hale, Kim Rieken (fiancé Steve Hankins); great grandsons, AJ and Lane Overbey, Cole (Miranda) Eden, Domonick and Aidan Vetter; great granddaughter, Devin Wu; great great grandsons, Hayden Overbey, Mayson and Caddmyn Eden; sisters, Peg (Ray) Thompson of Lincoln, Lena Lotter of Beatrice, Francis (Harley) Goings of Tecumseh and Tina Green of Auburn; sister in law, Vera Rieken; several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Adolph, Henry and Gieko; sisters, Ann Wagner, Alice Harms and Janet Fletchall; sister in law, Dora Rieken; brothers in law, Harvey Hahn, Larry Lotter, Don Harms and LeRoy Fletchall.

In accordance with CDC Guidelines, private family graveside funeral services were to be Monday, April 20, 2020, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Marshall Funeral Chapel. The family will not be present.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Nebraska City Fire EMS Division or Tabitha Hospice.

