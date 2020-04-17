It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

3-1-20

Single vehicle accident reported at Kum & Go. A semi had struck the light pole and boulder in the north parking lot.

3-1-20

A female was cited for dog at large.

3-2-20

A resident reported criminal mischief to his vehicle.

3-4-20

Countryside Inn reported a theft of services.

3-8-20

An attempted burglary and criminal mischief to units was reported at DeSoto Self Storage.

3-9-20

Ketelsen reported a theft of a camper.

3-15-20

Male cited and released for driving under suspension.

3-16-20

Dream Dirt reported a burglary and criminal mischief.

3-22-20

Male cited and released for driving while barred and several other traffic infractions.

3-30-20

Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol.