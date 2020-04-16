The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Water Management Division has released four videos of presentations that would normally be given at public meetings held throughout the Missouri River Basin.

In-person public meetings on Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System operations originally scheduled for April were canceled to further reduce potential exposure to COVID-19. Instead, the agency will host virtual question and answer sessions in late April.

A web page with the videos, a form for submitting questions, and call in dates and times is located here: https://go.usa.gov/xvBpc.

The four videos are:

Messages from Brig. Gen Pete Helmlinger, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Northwestern Division, and John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division https://youtu.be/0nBvq8urfOg The climate outlook and flood outlook from Doug Kluck, NOAA Climate Prediction Center, and Kevin Low, National Weather Service Missouri Basin River Forecast Center https://youtu.be/ShSNWyRyZws A basin overview and runoff forecast from Kevin Grode, USACE Reservoir and Regulation team lead https://youtu.be/r3f2mWFWxM0 Expected operations for authorized purposes in 2020 from Mike Swenson, USACE Power Production team lead https://youtu.be/yySsZm_kTlw

These videos are focused on runoff forecasts and reservoir operations.

Questions related to levee repairs should be directed to either the Omaha or Kansas City District.

Moderated question and answer sessions with the public will be held via conference call April 20-23.

Call Details:

Phone Number: 1-888-557-8511 Access Code: 5866278 Password: 6796

The number of participants per call is limited to 150. If necessary, additional calls will be scheduled.

Dates and Times (All times Central)

April 20: 1 p.m. April 21: 1 p.m. April 21: 7 p.m. April 22: 1 p.m. April 23: 6 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/faq/

Questions submitted through the website will be consolidated and answered at the beginning of the calls set for April 20-23, after these questions are answered, participants will be allowed to ask additional questions.

We will attempt to answer all questions. Calls will end after 2 hours.

If a question is not answered participants are encouraged to submit their questions via the website and participate in the next call.

If necessary, additional calls will be scheduled.

The calls will be recorded and shared online at: https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=USACE-NWD&filter%5Btype%5D=audio&view=list&sort=date

Questions and answers will be consolidated and posted here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/faq/