On March 31, 1951 Everett and Ilene Van Pelt were married at the Methodist Church in Ogden, Iowa.

Everett was home on leave from the Navy and wanted Ilene to return to California with him. So they decided to get married. Everett wore his Navy uniform and Ilene wore a navy and white suit.

They called everyone to invite them to the wedding on short notice. To their surprise around 100 people came to celebrate with them. It was a happy day with a snowy night.

“We have enjoyed living in Perry, especially by the Pattee Park,” the Van Pelt’s said.

Their children include Deb Heenan, Vicki Van Pelt, Brenda Keenan and Connie Schuhardt (gone but in our hearts.) The couple also has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.