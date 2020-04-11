The Easter Bunny stopped in Adel on Saturday, April 11 to help spread cheer from afar.

The coronavirus forced the cancelation of area Easter egg hunts. Communities still came together to help residents celebrate the holiday.

In Adel, the Easter Bunny waved to kids, families and residents on the courthouse square with the Adel Kiwanis Club.

Granger, Dallas Center and Minburn held parades with the Easter Bunny while Easter baskets were handed out by De Soto and Van Meter Public Safety Departments. Other communities, including Waukee and Grimes, held virtual egg hunts.