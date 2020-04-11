Patrick Tracy and his wife Sally were overwhelmed by what they saw on the front lawn of their Buck Hill home last Tuesday morning.

Well-wishers had adorned it with colorful signs, the biggest saying simply, “Thank You, Pat!”

It was part of what Tracy, an Ames hospitalist and board-certified internal medicine specialist, said has been an outpouring of support and appreciation since he signed up to join other doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tracy will be leaving Ames for Philadelphia this week for an assignment that could last up to 45 days.

“It was overwhelming,” said Patrick, who moved to Ames in 2013. “When the neighborhood shows you and your family that much support and love for you like that, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world.”

He said he decided to join the battle against the coronavirus after receiving a recruiting message from Comprehensive Health Services, which has been filling staffing shortages on the East Coast during the pandemic. He was between jobs because a transfer from the McFarland Clinic in Ames to Des Moines’ MercyOne Medical Center had been put on hold because of the pandemic.

“I had received this email and this recruiter said they were hiring positions to help with the COVID-19 efforts,” he said. “And I kind of looked up, and I was like, ‘OK, God, I get it, you want me to go.’ ”

Originally, he was scheduled to go to New York City, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. He was rerouted when Philadelphia emerged as a new focal point.

“A lot of people are in need right now, because of this pandemic, and I feel like I had to answer the call,” said Tracy.

As word spread of his plan, his neighbors and others in the Ames community expressed their support. In addition to posting signs on his lawn, people have sent him cards, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, and one neighbor even promised to mow his lawn while he’s away.

“I feel like I’m giving back,” Tracy said. “A lot of people have done so many good things for me, and I want to help those who really need it.”

He said that his wife and two daughters are giving him the “push” he needs to help in the crisis.

He was preparing to leave for New York when he got word late Thursday morning that he would be heading to Philadelphia instead.

“I got the call, getting ready to head to Brooklyn, and it was a late switch, and they said they needed me in Philadelphia,” he said.

Philadelphia reported its highest daily death toll from COVID-19 — 33 — on Friday. The total death toll for the city is now 137, with 5,793 confirmed cases of the disease.

“In Iowa, we have not yet seen the magnitude of this coronavirus to the extent that it’s been hitting major metropolitan areas out East,” Tracy said. “They are in need of any help they can get because we are seeing their medical staff being overextended and exhausted by the scope of this virus.”

While there are other medical professionals who will be joining Tracy, but the company declined to identify their identities or say whether any are from Iowa.

According to CHS, they will fill in as emergency medical technicians, medical technologists, physicians and, “pretty much whatever is needed.”

Tracy and his team will be working out of a to-be-determined downtown Philadelphia facility that’s being converted into a makeshift medical unit to relieve the stress on hospitals.

Tracy, a U.S. Army veteran who was last deployed in Mosul, Iraq in 2009, said he’s been battle-tested to help in a time of crisis.

“A lot of people have said, ‘I can’t believe you’re going (to Philadelphia),’ and it’s kind of like when I was in the Army and I was deployed for six months,” Tracy said.“I ended up in what basically amounted to a war zone, so I don’t think crisis situations are alien to me.”

In addition to his military training, Tracy said his experience working with patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease gives him a familiarity with the effects of coronavirus, which attacks the respiratory system.

Tracy said he feels a professional and emotional obligation as both a health care worker and a person to help where he’s needed.

“We’re just kind of getting started here in Iowa, right? We’re just getting ramped up,” he said. “But these people are in the thick of the worst experience of their entire lives, and if we don’t go in there and help them get through this, that sets a bad example for what it means to be a human being.”

Tracy hopes national attention to the devastating effects of the pandemic in New York City, Philadelphia and abroad create a sense of urgency and seriousness among his fellow Iowans about following social distancing guidelines that will “flatten the curve” of the infection’s spread.

“This is a serious and different type of situation the world is in right now,” he said. “What we can do, is continue to listen to the medical experts, listen to what our leaders are telling us, and stay home and prevent this from spreading to those who might not be able to fight it.”

Through Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 1,510 positive coronavirus cases in the state and 34 deaths.

Tracy said he plans to chronicle his time in Philadelphia, sharing his experiences of his on-the-ground efforts online. He hopes to share the stories of Philadelphians with his family and friends back home.

“We as Americans, are all in this together and are pulling together to fight this,” he said. “My family has been my strength through all of this, and I feel like I’m in the right place to help those who need it most.”