It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

April 1, 2020

A 45 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary and domestic abuse assault.

April 2, 2020

A 34 year old Granger resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A Dawson driver was traveling North 1st St., Dawson turning onto East Walnut Ave., when he lost control and slid into the Dawson Post Office striking the handicap railing. A passenger in the vehicle struck her head on the dashboard. She was transported to Mercy Main by EMS. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500 and $500 to the handicap railing. The driver was cited for violation of a restricted license.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 13000 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $4,000.

April 3, 2020

A 42 year old male Linden resident was cited and released at S 11th and Greene St., Adel for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

April 5, 2020

A Terre Haute, IN driver was traveling in the 15000 block of Highway 141 on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was taken to Mercy Main by Dallas County EMS. Damage to the motorcycle estimated at $30,000.