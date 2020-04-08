WAPELLO — Louisa County employees should continue to draw their full pay if they are unable to work because of a suspected COVID-19 infection, the board of supervisors agreed Tuesday.

During a meeting that was held electronically because of the pandemic, the supervisors received an update on the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act from Paul Greufe, the county’s human resources consultant.

Greufe pointed out the new law required employers to pay two-thirds of an employee’s salary for two weeks if that employee was unable to work because of the viral outbreak.

However, he also outlined a range of options other counties he provides consulting services for have taken.

“(The county) can go with the federal standards; pay hundred percent for the two weeks; or tap into our own sick leave to get to one hundred percent,” he explained to the supervisors and several department heads who also electronically attended the meeting.

Greufe indicated there was no clear consensus between the counties.

“Each county is different,” he said, reminding the officials whatever option was picked would only last through the end of the year.

He also said it appeared the federal government planned to reimburse for the lost time, but those details needed to be worked out.

“(We’re) unsure what that will look like,” he said.

Although no county employees have apparently missed work because of a COVID-19 infection, supervisor Brad Quigley suggested that could happen.

“It seems like a matter of time before we have something,” he said.

Quigley eventually moved to utilize the federal funding to pay for two-thirds of an employee’s salary, with the county covering the remaining one-third. Supervisors Randy Griffin seconded the motion and supervisor chair Chris Ball joined them in the unanimous vote.

To qualify for the pay, employees will need to have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, be advised by their medical provider that they are showing symptoms of the disease or meet other requirements of the federal act.

Meanwhile, the supervisors learned that county department heads would handle the outbreak with different procedures. County treasurer Vicki Frank and auditor Sandi Elliott reported they had shifted their staffs’ schedules so the employees were not in the office at the same time.

Frank indicated she was going on a weekly schedule, while Elliott said her shifts were every other day. Although that means some staff will be out of the office, the officials said they could be contacted if needed and in other cases would have work they could do from home.

Assistant county engineer Adam Shutt wondered how he should respond to his staff questioning why some county employees would continue to draw their full pay, although not working a full shift, while other employees continued to put in a full 40-hour work week.

“Fairness has to be set aside,” Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith replied, explaining people needed to stay separated as much as possible to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

In other action, the supervisors approved the 2020-21 law enforcement contracts with Letts, Oakville, Grandview and Morning Sun. There was no change from the 2019-2020 contracts.

New ambulance contracts with the Wapello Community Ambulance Service, Morning Sun Ambulance Service and Louisa County Ambulance Service were also approved.

In final action, the supervisors:

•Tabled discussion on a resignation letter from county engineer Larry Roehl;

•Approved the five-year secondary roads’ plan;

•Appointed Ball to the conservation board, replacing Griffin.