A Henry County resident between the ages of 41 and 60 years old has died from COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

The resident was among six confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

The IDPH also announced Saturday the deaths of two Iowans between the ages of 61 and 81 — one in Linn County and the other in Polk County — bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 14.

The IDPH also announced an additional 87 confirmed cases, including a first in Lee County who is self isolating at home. There now are 786 confirmed cases in the state.

The locations and age ranges of the 87 individuals who tested positive include:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

The Illinois department of public health announced an additional 1,453 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 33 additional deaths.

Some health care professionals in Iowa have received emergency alerts on their phones requesting their assistance in Illinois as efforts are being made to reopen and staff formerly shuttered hospitals there.

Illinois now has a total of 10,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 243 deaths, in 68 counties. Hancock and Henderson counties have no confirmed cases.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

People wanting to donate personal protective equipment to Illinois should email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illnesses.

The new numbers were announced as the Federal Emergency Management Agency reported Saturday it had allocated more than $44 million to Iowa for medical and protective equipment — such as masks, face shields, sanitizers and ventilators. The money was approved as part of a major disaster declaration approved March 23.