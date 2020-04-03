Playgrounds at schools and in city parks in Ames will close on Friday amid concerns of COVID-19. The joint decision to close playgrounds was made by the city of Ames and the Ames Community School District, according to a release sent out on Friday morning.

To alert the community of these new changes, signs will be installed at the playground locations.

“Closing playgrounds reinforces the City of Ames and Ames Community School District’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of our citizens,” the city of Ames wrote in the release. “Residents are asked to do their part to keep family, friends, neighbors and our community safe.”

While playgrounds will now be closed, city parks, trails and the Georgie Tsushima Memorial Skate Park, along with any tennis, pickleball and basketball courts in each park, will remain open, according to the release.

Visitors are encouraged by the city to use their best judgement when visiting parks by adhering to social distancing standards and carrying sanitization supplies.