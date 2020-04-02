JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ system for determining when to issue a statewide coronavirus shelter-in-place order or other restrictions is based on a 12-point scale that weighs age, hospitalization, population and long-term care outbreaks, according to documents obtained Wednesday.

Each category has a maximum of three points. The proportion of cases requiring hospitalization, for example, must reach 15% before the maximum points are assessed in that category.

A shelter-in-place order would require Iowa reach at least 10 points, according to the document, which the governor's office publicly released Thursday morning in response to media inquiries.

Thirty-eight states have issued shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders, considered to be among the strictest directives to keep people home. Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Arkansas have yet to issue such orders.

So far, Reynolds has resisted calls from mayors, members of Congress and others to issue such an order, saying she wants to use data-specific metrics to make the decision as a way to avoid additional undue hardships or panic.

Reynolds has ordered many businesses to close for the next several weeks, and recommended schools close. She has also limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer, and asked businesses to let employees work from home when possible.

Reynolds and officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health have previously outlined the general criteria they are using to make their determinations on mitigation strategies. But for more than a week, they've avoided providing the specific metrics associated with the assessment.

At her news conference on Wednesday, Reynolds indicated she was open to possibly issuing more stringent mitigation restrictions to certain areas of Iowa instead of statewide. Linn, Polk and Johnson counties have the most known cases of the virus in the state.

"There are different variations of the impact across the state, and so that's why we're going to make the decisions based on the data that we have and we're going to try to identify where some of the hot spots are," she told reporters. "We'll continue to work with them, see if there's additional directives that we need to put in place that could help mitigate what we're starting to see there. But we start every day reviewing the data and we end every day reviewing the data."

The document, first obtained by the Iowa City Press-Citizen, looks at the following metrics:

• Percentage of population greater than 65 years of age

• Percent of identified cases requiring hospitalization

• Infection rate per 100,000 population in the past 14 days

• Number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities

The document has already generated criticism.

"When I look at it, we'd be almost to Armageddon before she would issue (a shelter-in-place order)," Johnson County Board of Supervisor Chair Rod Sullivan said.

The model weighs heavily on crisis moments such as outbreaks within long-term care facilities or for hospitalization percentages to climb rather than measures of infection across the population, said Eli Perencevich, a professor of medicine at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.

As of Wednesday, 63 people had been hospitalized with the virus and nine people had died. Several nursing homes also reported virus outbreaks in Iowa.

"Instead of tracking the spread of disease to protect older Iowans, we are using them like a canary in the coal mine to determine how bad things are,” Perencevich said. “(With this tool,) we have to wait for older people to die before implementing maximum protective measures."

At a news conference Tuesday, Reynolds maintained that stricter policies to manage the coronavirus pandemic were not necessary at that time.

"I can't lock the state down," Reynolds said. "I can't lock everybody at home."