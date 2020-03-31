DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 73 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 497 positive cases. One death was reported in Muscatine County, a middle-aged (41-60) resident. There have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 73 individuals include:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Cedar County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Clay County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years) Harrison County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years) Iowa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+) Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years) Jones County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years) Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+) Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Muscatine County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Polk County, 1 child (0-17), 5 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adult (61-80 years), 2 elderly (81+) Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age (41-60 years) Scott County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years) Sioux County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Warren County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years) Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full onGovernor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.