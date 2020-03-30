Titan Pro of Clear Lake was recently honored with a prestigeous Above and Beyond Award from ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve) for the organization’s ongoing support of employee, Paul Gaffney, a Master Sergeant in Iowa Air National Guard, who lives in Ames. The Above & Beyond Award honors employers who consistently exceed the requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Acts (USERRA). The award was presented to Cory Eskra, of Adel, a regional sales manager for Titan Pro.

“Supportive employers like Titan Pro are vital to the success of our mission and the defense of this nation,” said Mark Henneseey, Iowa ESGR state chair. “Our Guard and Reserve members could not perform their military duty without knowing their civilian employers support them 100 percent.”

MSgt Gaffney nominated his employer for this award, stating, “The company allowed me to use a company vehicle while attending military training, which alleviated a burden on my wife and family, and they checked on me and my wife to see if any help was needed. Titan Pro is truly dedicated to the service member’s well-being and I’m proud to be a part of the organization.”

The award was presented at Iowa ESGR’s annual outstanding employer recognition dinner in Johnston.