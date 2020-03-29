A fire engulfed a large home Sunday in Keokuk.

The home, which had operated as an apartment building in the past, is located at 5th and High streets and was fully engulfed in flames when the Keokuk Fire Department arrived on the scene about 7 a.m. Sunday morning. High winds fanned the flames making it difficult for firefighters.

An aerial truck was used to put out the fire.

Keokuk Fire Department officials said a search of the building found nobody inside.

According to a report from WGEM firefighters said they believed the home had been vacant for some time because there were no utilities turned on at the building.

Firefighters at the scene have contained the blaze and are tending to hot spots and finishing up.