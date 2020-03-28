In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in the 85,000 cases across the United States and almost 1,300 confirmed deaths, normal life has been put on pause for a majority of Americans.

However, the democratic process and especially the upcoming June 2 primaries will still proceed, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“The June 2 primary is still a go,” he said in an interview with the Tribune on Thursday. “As we continue to assess the impact that this pandemic has on our daily lives, we still encourage all Iowans to participate in the June primaries, and continue to engage in the democratic process.”

Iowa law stipulates that federal races cannot be postponed or delayed, and Pate warned that any fears of the June 2 primaries being canceled during the pandemic are “misleading.”

Recent reshuffling of the 2020 primary calendar, with as many as 12 states moving their primaries on June 2, means that the day will carry the biggest delegate haul since Super Tuesday.

At the federal level, Story County voters will choose a nominee to face off against Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King faces several challengers in his primary in the 4th Congressional District.

However, Pate and local auditor’s offices acknowledge a “double challenge” for the upcoming June 2 primaries. Iowa’s participation in the primaries has been historically inconsistent, according to Pate, and measures to ensure social distancing could cause that turnout to dip.

“Generally, the June primaries don’t see the highest turnout and combined with the effects of COVID-19, we face a double challenge ensuring voter participation while maintaining social distancing,” said Pate.

In the 2018 primaries, Republicans and Democrats in Story County turned out at a 12 percent and 40 percent clip, respectively.

At the time there were 17,211 active Republicans and 18,227 active Democrats in Story County. As of March 2, there are 25,712 Democrats to 18,642 active Republican voters in the county.

On March 23, Pate issued an emergency election directive, extending the absentee mail-in deadline by 40 days and allowing Iowans to cast mailed ballots beginning on April 23.

“The safety of voters takes precedence, and by encouraging Iowans to vote absentee, we can reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19,” Pate said. “We want to provide avenues, such as curbside voting, online registration, and an extended mail-in window to ensure that high-risk population can still participate.”

Story County Auditor Lucy Martin is pushing for voters to consider a widescale shift to absentee mail-in voting.

“Absentee voting by mail has been widely utilized in Iowa for decades,” she said. “It is a very safe and secure process. If you’ve never used it before, the time has never been better.”

But as Iowa continues to navigate through its own COVID-19 pandemic prevention strategies — a total of 298 positive cases and three deaths as of Saturday — the June 2 primary will look drastically different. There have been just two confirmed cases in Story County.

Polling places throughout the county will most likely be consolidated, according to Martin.

“Because contingency plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic include consolidating polling places, I’ve added postage to our request forms,” Martin said. “If the turnout for the primary election matches previous cycles, the cost of making the forms postage-paid will be roughly equivalent to the associated costs of two polling places.”

Martin said that while county offices are closed to the public, her office is working to ensure county residents are registered and ready to vote, via its website.

“While our office are closed to the public, we still are going to work to help voters in the county, whether it’s with registration or any information on where and how to vote in the upcoming primary.”

Candidates switching campaigns up amid coronavirus

Latifah Faisal, a Democrat who is running for a seat on the Story County Board of Supervisors, said she picked an interesting time to run for public office.

“My initial plan was just to really become active in the party and go to as many different functions as I could to meet as many people as I could and give people the opportunity to meet me and talk to me and kind of get to know me a little bit,” she said. “The pandemic has pretty much caused me to adjust how I can get out in front of the party.”

Although voting will continue on June 2, the fundraising sprint from now to November has been stalled by the pandemic.

“The pandemic kind of really put everything on hold as far as planning my fundraiser and now I’m trying to figure out what that going to look like holding a virtual fundraiser,” Faisal said.

The coronavirus has effectively shut down the “face time” events for most candidates, an important means to winning primaries.

Gone are the town halls, meet-and-greets, and cross-county tours; and in its place are virtual campaign efforts.

“We’ve also lost all of the community outreach events where obviously it’s skin-to-skin, face-to-face conversational discussions with a wide variety of individuals,” said Admiral Mike Franken, one of five Democrats vying for the nomination to face incumbent Joni Ernst in November.

J.D. Scholten, lone Democratic challenger for Rep. Steve King’s congressional seat, said he plans to use his platform to offer Democratic candidates from other races a chance to get their message across.

“I feel for the Senate candidates because there are five of them vying for the nomination and it can be hard to get their message out in a time where you can’t hold those county town halls,” he said. “Our plan is to host a video interview with them or whoever is interested and keep residents informed of who is on the ballot.”

Another challenger for Ernst’s seat, Eddie Mauro said an emphasis on virtual town halls has been a “necessary addition” to the campaign but it’s not without its challenges.

“Obviously, you want to speak to the voters, have those personal interactions after a town hall or an event,” he said. “But anyway we can get out in front of someone and hear their concerns, is a huge boost to us.”

Jeremy Taylor, a Republican looking to upend King in Iowa’s 4th District, said that in wake of the effects of the pandemic, leadership and the democratic process are still vital on June 2.

“The Fourth District, the people, the businesses and the voter have a resilient spirit and we are going to get through this,” he said. “And so while we’re facing this right now, if people are not exercising their right to vote, they will live with the representation that they have now.”