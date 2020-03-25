MOUNT PLEASANT — Access Energy Cooperative will send two local high school students to Washington D.C. in mid-June as part of the national Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.

Hayley Chase of Danville and Layne Kiefer of Crawfordsville have been chosen to travel to the nation’s capital with a delegation of 40 students, representing not-for-profit electric cooperatives across Iowa.

Chase is a sophomore at Danville Community High School and the daughter of Jeff and Mandy Chase. A junior at WACO High School, Kiefer is the son of Robin and Tim Kiefer.

While on tour, the two will learn about American history and government and visit historical sites including monuments, museums, the U.S. Capitol, federal agencies and other points of interest.

They also will have an opportunity to meet with their legislators in the House and Senate.

Access Energy Cooperative has been a part of the Youth Tour program for more than 50 years and currently selects two students each year to participate in the five-day trip. The students are selected through an application and interview process.

With its main office located in Mount Pleasant, Access Energy Cooperative provides electric service to over 9,000 homes and businesses in 10 southeast Iowa counties.